Advertisement

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star reportedly considered for Galatasaray captaincy

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:36 - 21 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has left a huge impression Galatasaray's hierarchy
Advertisement

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could be set for a massive promotion in Istanbul, with reports indicating that Galatasaray are planning to name him club captain ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement

The Turkish champions are eager to place the powerful forward at the centre of their sporting project as they prepare for a demanding domestic and Champions League campaign.

Turkish Giants Plan Major Sporting Project Around Nigerian Star

Head coach Okan Buruk is said to be fully supportive of the captaincy plan, having frequently praised Osimhen's immense influence in the dressing room, his tactical leadership on the pitch, and the elite intensity he brings to every match.

Advertisement

The prospective leadership shake-up is closely tied to the transfer window, as current skipper Mauro Icardi faces an uncertain future at the club.

Should the Argentine forward depart this summer, Osimhen would be expected to absorb even greater responsibility within the squad, a transition that would also see him potentially inherit the club's iconic number nine jersey.

Osimhen Defies Critics to Earn Professional Respect in Istanbul

While several Nigerian football legends have previously expressed public doubts regarding the twenty-seven-year-old’s fiery temperament, Osimhen has consistently demonstrated maturity and leadership traits since arriving in Turkey.

In a notable display of locker-room humility, the Super Eagles star previously declined the matchday captain’s armband out of deep respect for senior German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

Advertisement

Galatasaray’s hierarchy now intends to formalise his leadership status, viewing the striker as an indispensable figure both on and off the field who can guide the club through their upcoming European campaign.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Cape Verde match Nigeria’s record as Mo Salah makes history for Egypt
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Cape Verde match Nigeria’s record as Mo Salah makes history for Egypt
Senegal vs Norway: Pape Thiaw declares World Cup clash a 'final' as Lions face Haaland test
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
Senegal vs Norway: Pape Thiaw declares World Cup clash a 'final' as Lions face Haaland test
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Spain, Egypt Storm Back up while Belgium Collapse
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Spain, Egypt Storm Back up while Belgium Collapse
2026 World Cup: Salah magic leads Egypt to first victory in 92 years against New Zealand
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Salah magic leads Egypt to first victory in 92 years against New Zealand
2026 World Cup: Cape Verde equal Super Eagles’ 32-year record after historic Uruguay draw
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Cape Verde equal Super Eagles’ 32-year record after historic Uruguay draw
WORLD CUP 2026: Vozinha’s mother watches history as Cabo Verde shock Uruguay in miami
Football
22.06.2026
WORLD CUP 2026: Vozinha’s mother watches history as Cabo Verde shock Uruguay in Miami