Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star reportedly considered for Galatasaray captaincy

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has left a huge impression Galatasaray's hierarchy

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could be set for a massive promotion in Istanbul, with reports indicating that Galatasaray are planning to name him club captain ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Turkish champions are eager to place the powerful forward at the centre of their sporting project as they prepare for a demanding domestic and Champions League campaign.

Turkish Giants Plan Major Sporting Project Around Nigerian Star

Head coach Okan Buruk is said to be fully supportive of the captaincy plan, having frequently praised Osimhen's immense influence in the dressing room, his tactical leadership on the pitch, and the elite intensity he brings to every match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prospective leadership shake-up is closely tied to the transfer window, as current skipper Mauro Icardi faces an uncertain future at the club.

Should the Argentine forward depart this summer, Osimhen would be expected to absorb even greater responsibility within the squad, a transition that would also see him potentially inherit the club's iconic number nine jersey.

Osimhen Defies Critics to Earn Professional Respect in Istanbul

While several Nigerian football legends have previously expressed public doubts regarding the twenty-seven-year-old’s fiery temperament, Osimhen has consistently demonstrated maturity and leadership traits since arriving in Turkey.

In a notable display of locker-room humility, the Super Eagles star previously declined the matchday captain’s armband out of deep respect for senior German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

Advertisement

Advertisement