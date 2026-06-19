I cannot approve - Osimhen lack the qualities to be Super Eagles captain, says Nigerian legend

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has stated that Victor Osimhen is not yet ready to captain the Super Eagles, despite the striker's impressive contributions to the national team.

The debate over Nigeria's next captain began after the departures of long-serving leaders William Troost-Ekong and Ahmed Musa from the international setup ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Many considered Osimhen a leading candidate for the role. The prolific striker is a key figure for the team, both on the pitch and in the dressing room, and has been Nigeria's primary goalscorer for several years.

However, the captain's armband was ultimately given to Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, with Osimhen and Moses Simon appointed as vice-captains.

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Adepoju claims Osimhen lacks leadership quality

While many fans felt Osimhen's status as Nigeria's biggest star made him the logical choice, Adepoju argues that leadership is about more than just ability.

When asked if Osimhen should be the captain, the former midfielder offered a firm opinion. "Leadership requires more than talent," Adepoju told PM, Parrot.

"A captain must possess playing quality, leadership ability, emotional control, and the capacity to represent and unite the team both on and off the pitch. Anyone who cannot tolerate others or control their behaviour cannot effectively lead."

Mutiu Adepoju, Super Eagles legend

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Adepoju referenced an on-field disagreement between Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 AFCON as a reason for his assessment, suggesting the striker needs to mature.

"Everyone may have their own perspective, but I did not approve of the way Victor Osimhen reacted," he explained.

"He should have controlled his emotions. The teammate involved, Ademola Lookman, had even provided him with two assists in that match."

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen || Imago

"Situations like that should not escalate on the field, as both players could have been sent off. Disagreements should be settled in the dressing room."

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"He is a passionate and determined fighter on the pitch, always eager to score. However, beyond those qualities, he must remain calm and disciplined. Players are role models, and younger generations are watching."

Despite these concerns about his leadership qualities, Osimhen's value to the Super Eagles is undisputed.