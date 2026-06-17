You never know — Osimhen refuses to shut door on Galatasaray exit
The 27-year-old enjoyed another excellent season in Istanbul, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.
His impressive form has drawn strong interest from several European heavyweights, with reports linking him to Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.
Osimhen opens up on Galatasaray exit rumours
In a video shared on social media, Osimhen was asked about recent transfer speculation linking him with one of Europe's top teams this summer.
“For me, I am happy there,” the Super Eagles striker said.
Osimhen says it's a privilege to play for big clubs like Real Madrid & Barcelona 💪pic.twitter.com/YQBTyc1ICG— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) June 16, 2026
"I am in a club where I am loved, and I'm enjoying my time there.
"Being linked to these massive clubs is a privilege, and you never know what the future holds."
Osimhen also reflected fondly on his time at Galatasaray, naming his spectacular bicycle kick against Antalyaspor shortly after joining from Napoli as his favourite goal in the club’s colours. That stunning strike helped secure a 3-0 victory and instantly won over the passionate Galatasaray fans.
The Nigerian was recently the subject of a massive bid from Atletico Madrid, and there is no doubt the interest in him will only intensify as the window enters its decisive stage.