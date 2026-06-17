You never know — Osimhen refuses to shut door on Galatasaray exit

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has refused to rule out a potential exit from Galatasaray this summer.

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His impressive form has drawn strong interest from several European heavyweights, with reports linking him to Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Osimhen | Imago

Osimhen opens up on Galatasaray exit rumours

In a video shared on social media, Osimhen was asked about recent transfer speculation linking him with one of Europe's top teams this summer.

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“For me, I am happy there,” the Super Eagles striker said.

Osimhen says it's a privilege to play for big clubs like Real Madrid & Barcelona 💪pic.twitter.com/YQBTyc1ICG — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) June 16, 2026

"I am in a club where I am loved, and I'm enjoying my time there.

"Being linked to these massive clubs is a privilege, and you never know what the future holds."

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen |IMAGO

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Osimhen also reflected fondly on his time at Galatasaray, naming his spectacular bicycle kick against Antalyaspor shortly after joining from Napoli as his favourite goal in the club’s colours. That stunning strike helped secure a 3-0 victory and instantly won over the passionate Galatasaray fans.