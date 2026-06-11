Victor Osimhen - Galatasaray turn down €120 million offer for Super Eagles star

Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly rejected a staggering €120 million (approximately ₦189 billion) bid for Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen.

Despite only making his move from Napoli to Galatasaray permanent last summer, Osimhen's future has become a hot topic of transfer speculation.

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The 27-year-old forward has been a sensation in Istanbul, playing a pivotal role in the club's recent triumphs, leading Galatasaray to their fourth consecutive Süper Lig title.

He found the back of the net 22 times and provided eight assists in just 32 appearances, with his performances proving particularly decisive in the UEFA Champions League.

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Galatasaray reject Atletico Madrid's bid for Osimhen

Osimhen has attracted interest from a host of Europe's elite clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

According to reports from Forza Cimbom, Atlético Madrid made the first move and submitted a substantial bid worth €120 million (approximately ₦189 billion) for the striker.

The Spanish club is said to be actively seeking a top-tier forward, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of their primary strikers, Alexander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez.

Victor Osimhen | Imago

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Galatasaray's decision to turn down such a lucrative offer is a major statement of intent, especially for a club in the Turkish league.

However, having already made waves by signing Osimhen for €75 million and offering him a substantial contract, the club has demonstrated its ambition and financial muscle in the transfer market.

While Galatasaray's position appears firm, the transfer window remains open for several more months.