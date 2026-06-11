Advertisement

Victor Osimhen - Galatasaray turn down €120 million offer for Super Eagles star

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:19 - 11 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Galatasaray turn down €120 million offer
Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly rejected a staggering €120 million (approximately ₦189 billion) bid for Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen.
Advertisement

Despite only making his move from Napoli to Galatasaray permanent last summer, Osimhen's future has become a hot topic of transfer speculation. 

Advertisement

The 27-year-old forward has been a sensation in Istanbul, playing a pivotal role in the club's recent triumphs, leading Galatasaray to their fourth consecutive Süper Lig title. 

He found the back of the net 22 times and provided eight assists in just 32 appearances, with his performances proving particularly decisive in the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Galatasaray reject Atletico Madrid's bid for Osimhen 

Osimhen has attracted interest from a host of Europe's elite clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

According to reports from Forza Cimbom, Atlético Madrid made the first move and submitted a substantial bid worth €120 million (approximately ₦189 billion) for the striker. 

The Spanish club is said to be actively seeking a top-tier forward, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of their primary strikers, Alexander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez.

Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago
Advertisement

Galatasaray's decision to turn down such a lucrative offer is a major statement of intent, especially for a club in the Turkish league. 

However, having already made waves by signing Osimhen for €75 million and offering him a substantial contract, the club has demonstrated its ambition and financial muscle in the transfer market.

While Galatasaray's position appears firm, the transfer window remains open for several more months. 

It remains to be seen if their resolve will be tested by even larger offers as the summer progresses.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen Galatasaray Nigeria
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
African referee Omar Artan rewarded with UEFA Showdown after World Cup heartbreak
Football
11.06.2026
African referee Omar Artan rewarded with UEFA Showdown after World Cup heartbreak
Shakira and Burna Boy’s ‘Dai Dai’ Beats Davido's 'Hayya Hayya' to Be Crowned the Greatest World Cup Anthem of All Time
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.06.2026
Shakira and Burna Boy’s ‘Dai Dai’ Beats Davido's 'Hayya Hayya' to Be Crowned the Greatest World Cup Anthem of All Time
'World Cup hosts do not want us' — Hundreds of supporters left heartbroken as US reportedly rejects Côte d’Ivoire fans
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.06.2026
'World Cup hosts do not want us' — Hundreds of supporters left heartbroken as US reportedly rejects Côte d’Ivoire fans
He will improve Chelsea — Alonso advised to sign 28-year-old unwanted star
Football
11.06.2026
He will improve Chelsea — Alonso advised to sign 28-year-old unwanted star
You are not Messi: Frustrated Nigerians blast Samuel Chukwueze after Portugal cameo
Super Eagles
11.06.2026
You are not Messi: Frustrated Nigerians blast Samuel Chukwueze after Portugal cameo
Dream come true: Bruno Onyemaechi gets Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after first-ever game against Nigeria
Football
11.06.2026
Dream come true: Bruno Onyemaechi gets Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after first-ever game against Nigeria