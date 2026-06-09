New rival for Osimhen, Onuachu as Canaries land LALIGA second top scorer

Fenerbahçe have moved swiftly to complete the signing of Mallorca's ace, Vedat Muriqi.

Kosovo international striker Vedat Muriqi has officially rejoined Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe from RCD Mallorca in a transfer deal valued at €15 million.

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Fenerbahce make a move

The acquisition marks the first piece of business executed by newly elected club president Aziz Yıldırım, who successfully reclaimed the club’s presidency during an Extraordinary General Assembly vote on Sunday, June 7th.

Yıldırım, a prominent 73-year-old businessman who previously marshalled the club from 1998 to 2018, secured 17,245 votes to defeat challenger Hakan Safi's 9,927 votes thoroughly.

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Having designated Muriqi as his campaign promise to the fans, they capitalised on Mallorca’s recent economic vulnerability to finalise the deal, comfortably lowering the Spanish club's initial €20 million asking price.

The allure of Muriqi

The 32-year-old target man returns to Istanbul on the heels of a breathtaking individual domestic campaign, having finished as the second-highest scorer in Spain with an incredible 23 LALIGA goals.

Despite Muriqi’s remarkable attacking exploits, Mallorca were relegated to the Segunda División on a cruel head-to-head tiebreaker after finishing 18th with 42 points, forcing the financially strained club to sell their most prized asset.

Armed with their new weapon, the newly unified Fenerbahçe hierarchy believes Muriqi can successfully spearhead a title charge to terminate a painful 13-year domestic league trophy drought.

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