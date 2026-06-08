‘Come and be a part of this family’ - Osimhen urges Lookman to join him at Galatasaray

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has reportedly encouraged his Super Eagles teammate, Ademola Lookman, to join him at Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Lookman made a move to Spanish side Atlético Madrid from Atalanta during the winter transfer window, following significant interest from several top European clubs.

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He has since adapted seamlessly to La Liga, registering an impressive nine goals and four assists in 24 appearances for the Madrid-based team.

Despite his strong start at the Wanda Metropolitano, speculation about his future persists, with recent reports linking him to the Turkish champions.

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Osimhen wants Lookman at Galatasaray

According to Turkish publication Fotomaç, Osimhen has personally reached out to Lookman to advocate for the move.

In a quote relayed by Habersarikirmizi, Osimhen is reported to have said, "We are waiting for you at Galatasaray. Come and be a part of this family."

Victor Osimhen || Imago

Should the transfer go through, Lookman's addition would provide a significant boost to Galatasaray's attack for the 2026/27 season.

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The winger could also be seen as a potential successor to Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, whose future at the club is uncertain amid rumours of a possible departure this summer.

Ademola Lookman || Imago

A transfer to Galatasaray would see him team up with fellow Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, who has established himself as a pivotal player for the Istanbul club.