Advertisement

Ex-Galatasaray chief claims replicating another Osimhen big-money transfer will be difficult

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:35 - 07 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen
Former Galatasaray vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak has acknowledged that repeating a transfer on the scale of Victor Osimhen's record-breaking move will be a significant challenge for the Turkish club.
Advertisement

The Nigerian striker, a former African Footballer of the Year, joined Galatasaray in a landmark deal in July 2025. 

Advertisement

The club activated his €75 million release clause (approximately N119 billion), securing his services from Napoli and beating out strong competition from the Saudi Pro League and top European clubs.

Osimhen's arrival followed a stellar 2024-25 season where he led the Istanbul giants to a domestic double, making his signing the most expensive in Turkish football history.

Advertisement

Albayrak speaks on Galaasaray transfer

In a recent interview, Albayrak reflected on the monumental transfer and the club's future ambitions. "We signed Osimhen and paid 75 million euros. The entire world press was buzzing about it," Albayrak told NTV, as reported by Ajansspor. 

"He contributed a lot to Galatasaray. Paying 75 million euros a second or third time is very difficult right now."

The former executive highlighted the financial realities of competing with Europe's elite, despite the club's aspirations.

"It is in the hearts of all Galatasaray fans, but to be realistic, the teams we are facing are very strong," he stated. 

Advertisement
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago

"Galatasaray will certainly make good transfers. The dream of every Galatasaray management is to win the Champions League."

Albayrak added, "God willing, just as He granted us the UEFA Cup, He will also grant us the Champions League."

Despite having three years remaining on his contract, Osimhen is already the subject of intense transfer speculation. 

European powerhouses such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the striker's situation ahead of a potential summer move.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen Galatasaray
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
N39.2B DREAM: Super Eagles fans dream of unstoppable Osimhen, Lookman & Yohanna attack after Brighton move
Super Eagles
07.06.2026
N39.2B DREAM: Super Eagles fans dream of unstoppable Osimhen, Lookman & Yohanna attack after Brighton move
Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend shares heartwarming moments from Tokyo getaway with daughter Hailey
Lifestyle
07.06.2026
Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend shares heartwarming moments from Tokyo getaway with daughter Hailey
Guardiola hails Flick's 'attractive' Barcelona
Football
07.06.2026
‘I'm a big fan’ - Guardiola hails Flick's 'attractive' Barcelona
Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football in narrow win over New Zealand
REVEALED: Top 10 Highest-Paid Footballers at the 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
REVEALED: Top 10 Highest-Paid Footballers at the 2026 World Cup
Arsenal join the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White
Premier League
07.06.2026
Arsenal join race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White as attacking reinforcement