Ex-Galatasaray chief claims replicating another Osimhen big-money transfer will be difficult

Former Galatasaray vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak has acknowledged that repeating a transfer on the scale of Victor Osimhen's record-breaking move will be a significant challenge for the Turkish club.

The Nigerian striker, a former African Footballer of the Year, joined Galatasaray in a landmark deal in July 2025.

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The club activated his €75 million release clause (approximately N119 billion), securing his services from Napoli and beating out strong competition from the Saudi Pro League and top European clubs.

Osimhen's arrival followed a stellar 2024-25 season where he led the Istanbul giants to a domestic double, making his signing the most expensive in Turkish football history.

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Albayrak speaks on Galaasaray transfer

In a recent interview, Albayrak reflected on the monumental transfer and the club's future ambitions. "We signed Osimhen and paid 75 million euros. The entire world press was buzzing about it," Albayrak told NTV, as reported by Ajansspor.

"He contributed a lot to Galatasaray. Paying 75 million euros a second or third time is very difficult right now."

The former executive highlighted the financial realities of competing with Europe's elite, despite the club's aspirations.

"It is in the hearts of all Galatasaray fans, but to be realistic, the teams we are facing are very strong," he stated.

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Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago

"Galatasaray will certainly make good transfers. The dream of every Galatasaray management is to win the Champions League."

Albayrak added, "God willing, just as He granted us the UEFA Cup, He will also grant us the Champions League."

Despite having three years remaining on his contract, Osimhen is already the subject of intense transfer speculation.

European powerhouses such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the striker's situation ahead of a potential summer move.

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