Advertisement

'Reach an agreement with my club’ - Lookman responds to Osimhen's request to join Galatasaray

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:30 - 14 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Lookman responds to Osimhen's request
Ademola Lookman has reportedly responded to attempts by fellow Nigerian star Victor Osimhen to persuade him to sign with Galatasaray.
Advertisement

As they get ready to defend the Süper Lig title they won in the 2025–2026 season, Galatasaray is reportedly considering a move for Lookman.

Advertisement

The Istanbul giants secured a record-extending 26th league title and a fourth consecutive championship by finishing first in the league.

Osimhen has personally advised his international teammate to join him at Galatasaray instead of any other place.

Advertisement

Lookman respond to Osimhen

According to Aspor's reports, Lookman has no problem moving to Istanbul and working with Osimhen at Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old has reportedly stated that the Turkish champions must first agree with Atletico Madrid before any transfer can take place.

Ademola Lookman || Imago
Ademola Lookman || Imago

The Nigerian attacker, who has a contract with Atlético through 2030, is thought to have given Galatasaray's management a clear message: "Reach an agreement with my club."

Advertisement

Galatasaray, who are still evaluating the financial viability of a deal for a player currently valued at about €40 million, have seen that response as encouraging.

Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago

Atlético Madrid may be reluctant to lose Lookman so quickly after making a significant investment to bring him to Spain, especially since significant changes are anticipated in their attacking department.

While Julian Alvarez may depart for Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Arsenal, Antoine Griezmann has played his final game for Diego Simeone's team.

However, Galatasaray's pursuit seems to hinge on their ability to persuade Atletico Madrid to engage in negotiations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen Ademola Lookman Nigeria Galatasaray Atletico Madrid
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Edo Queens crowned NWFL Champions again as Bayelsa Queens held in title-deciding clash
Super Falcons
14.06.2026
Edo Queens crowned NWFL Champions again as Bayelsa Queens held in title-deciding clash
‘Curaçao won the World Cup’ - Emotional tributes pour in for Caribbean underdogs after first goal
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
‘Curaçao won the World Cup’ - Emotional tributes pour in for Caribbean underdogs after first goal
Lookman responds to Osimhen's request
Super Eagles
14.06.2026
'Reach an agreement with my club’ - Lookman responds to Osimhen's request to join Galatasaray
England legend blasts Selecao’s performance
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
‘Brazil never looked dangerous’ - England legend blasts Selecao’s performance against Morocco
Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Atletico to agreement for Chelsea star
Football
14.06.2026
Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Atletico to agreement for Chelsea star
'She changed his life' - Fans hail Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton ends 686-day drought in Ferrari colours
Other Sports
14.06.2026
'She changed his life' - Fans hail Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton ends 686-day drought in Ferrari colours