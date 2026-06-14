'Reach an agreement with my club’ - Lookman responds to Osimhen's request to join Galatasaray

Ademola Lookman has reportedly responded to attempts by fellow Nigerian star Victor Osimhen to persuade him to sign with Galatasaray.

As they get ready to defend the Süper Lig title they won in the 2025–2026 season, Galatasaray is reportedly considering a move for Lookman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Istanbul giants secured a record-extending 26th league title and a fourth consecutive championship by finishing first in the league.

Osimhen has personally advised his international teammate to join him at Galatasaray instead of any other place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lookman respond to Osimhen

According to Aspor's reports, Lookman has no problem moving to Istanbul and working with Osimhen at Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old has reportedly stated that the Turkish champions must first agree with Atletico Madrid before any transfer can take place.

Ademola Lookman || Imago

The Nigerian attacker, who has a contract with Atlético through 2030, is thought to have given Galatasaray's management a clear message: "Reach an agreement with my club."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galatasaray, who are still evaluating the financial viability of a deal for a player currently valued at about €40 million, have seen that response as encouraging.

Victor Osimhen | Imago

Atlético Madrid may be reluctant to lose Lookman so quickly after making a significant investment to bring him to Spain, especially since significant changes are anticipated in their attacking department.

While Julian Alvarez may depart for Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Arsenal, Antoine Griezmann has played his final game for Diego Simeone's team.

However, Galatasaray's pursuit seems to hinge on their ability to persuade Atletico Madrid to engage in negotiations.

Advertisement