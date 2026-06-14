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Osimhenn, Lookman could have helped Morocco defeat Brazil - Sunday Oliseh reveals

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:10 - 14 June 2026
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Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman || Image credit: Imago
The former Super Eagles coach said elite strikers like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman could have made the difference for Morocco against Brazil.
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Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has praised Morocco's performance against Brazil, suggesting that the Atlas Lions were only missing clinical attacking firepower to pull off a famous victory over the South American giants.

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Osimhen and Lookman || Imago
Osimhen and Lookman || Imago

The former Nigerian international shared his thoughts after watching Morocco shared spoils with Brazil, applauding the North Africans for their growing confidence against one of world football's traditional powerhouses.

Oliseh impressed by Morocco's structure

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According to Oliseh, Morocco matched Brazil in several key areas of the game and showed why they continue to be regarded as one of Africa's strongest national teams.

"Impressive performance by this Moroccan side, defensively and offensively well structured," Oliseh wrote on his verified X account.

While praising Morocco's overall display, Oliseh believes the team lacked the type of elite attacking threat capable of punishing Brazil when opportunities arose.

He pointed specifically to Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman as examples of the calibre of forwards that could have changed the outcome.

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"Had this team had Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman-type players against Brazil, they could have won by 3-1 at worst," he said.

Oliseh also suggested that Brazil's victory owed much to the brilliance of key attacking players rather than complete dominance.

He singled out Vinicius Junior and Raphinha for praise. "Brazil looked deceptive, and thank God they had Vinicius Jr and Raphinha," he noted.

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Morocco's performances continue to reinforce the progress they have made since their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Under successive coaching regimes, the Atlas Lions have established themselves as one of Africa's most consistent and tactically disciplined sides, earning respect from football observers around the world.

Oliseh was particularly impressed by the team's mentality and growth.

"I loved the belief and evolution from the Moroccans," he added.

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