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NFF hands 'Dream Team' job to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:24 - 23 June 2026
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Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been appointed head coach of Nigeria's U-23 national team.
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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been handed an additional responsibility after being appointed coach of Nigeria's U-23 national team.

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The appointment was confirmed following a high-level meeting held at the headquarters of the National Sports Commission (NSC) in Abuja on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Key Football stakeholders back decision

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The strategic move was agreed upon during discussions involving several top Nigerian football administrators, including Shehu Dikko, Bukola Olopade, Ibrahim Gusau, and Mohammed Sanusi.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

Chelle was also present during the meeting where the decision was finalised.

The appointment is expected to create stronger synergy between the senior national team and the country's youth development structure.

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Focus on Olympic qualification

One of the major objectives behind the decision is to improve Nigeria's competitiveness in the forthcoming U-23 competitions and Olympic qualification campaigns.

By placing the U-23 team under the supervision of the Super Eagles coach, football authorities hope to establish a smoother pathway for young talents transitioning into the senior national team.

Nigeria's U-23 national team, popularly known as the Dream Team, remains one of Africa's most successful Olympic football sides.

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Kanu Nwankwo inspired Nigeria to Olympic Gold in Atlanta '96 | Imago

The team made history at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, becoming the first African nation to win men's football gold.

Led by Dutch coach Jo Bonfrere, Nigeria stunned the football world with memorable victories over Brazil and Argentina.

The squad, which featured legends such as Nwankwo Kanu, eventually lifted the gold medal after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Argentina in the final.

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Nigeria has also won silver at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, making it the first African nation to claim all three Olympic football medals.

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