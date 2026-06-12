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'Nigeria is regaining their fear factor' – Ex-Super Eagles star hails Chelle

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:15 - 12 June 2026
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Former Super Eagles striker praised Eric Chelle's impact on the national team.
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Former Super Eagles striker Benedict Akwuegbu has praised head coach Eric Chelle for restoring belief and competitiveness within the Nigerian national team.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

Speaking in an interview from his base in the United Kingdom, Akwuegbu expressed satisfaction with the direction of the Super Eagles under Chelle, insisting that the team is gradually rediscovering its identity and winning mentality.

Chelle reviving Super Eagles’ glory days

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Since taking charge of the Super Eagles, Chelle has overseen a remarkable run of results, recording just two defeats in 25 matches across all competitions, excluding CHAN fixtures.

The team's only losses during that period came in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Egypt in December 2025 and a recent 2-1 loss to Portugal.

Akwuegbu believes the numbers reflect the positive work being done by the French-Malian tactician.

"That is an excellent record for any national team coach," Akwuegbu said via Complete Sports.

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He added, "To lose only two games in 25 matches shows that Chelle is doing something right. He is rebuilding the team and gradually bringing back the confidence and fear factor that the Super Eagles once had."

The former striker noted that the coach's willingness to integrate young players and talents from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) demonstrates a long-term vision aimed at building a stronger squad ahead of future tournaments, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to him, Nigeria is beginning to resemble the formidable Super Eagles teams of the past that commanded respect across Africa and beyond.

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