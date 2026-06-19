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World Cup: 'Things will turn around' – Ex-Super Eagles tells NFF to keep faith with Eric Chelle

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:39 - 19 June 2026
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Former Super Eagles winger has urged the NFF to retain Eric Chelle as Nigeria's head coach.
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Former Nigeria international Dimeji Lawal has thrown his support behind Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, urging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to resist the temptation of making another coaching change despite the team's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The former winger believes continuity and patience are essential if Nigeria is to return to the summit of African football and compete successfully on the global stage.

Things will turn around - Lawal

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Lawal expressed confidence in Chelle's ability to transform the Super Eagles and insisted that the Franco-Malian tactician should be given adequate time to implement his plans.

"If the NFF stays with Eric Chelle, things will soon turn around," Lawal said.

According to Lawal, building a successful national team requires long-term planning rather than quick fixes.

He argued that retaining Chelle would provide the stability needed for the coach to fully implement his philosophy and develop a cohesive squad capable of competing for major honours.

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"The future looks bright with him in charge," he added.

The former Shooting Stars and Super Eagles player emphasised that constructing a winning team takes time, especially at the international level, where coaches have limited opportunities to work with players.

He added, "You don't build a great team in a short period. It takes time and patience."

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