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'I asked myself if it was really me' – Super Eagles legend Finidi reflects on iconic World Cup goal celebration

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:07 - 19 June 2026
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Finidi George has revisited one of the most memorable moments in Super Eagles history.
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Former Super Eagles winger Finidi George has opened up about the famous celebration that followed his goal against Greece at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, admitting that the unforgettable moment was never planned.

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The Nigerian legend, who represented the country at both the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, said the celebration simply came naturally in the heat of the moment after scoring on football's biggest stage.

Speaking while reflecting on his World Cup memories, Finidi recalled how overwhelming the experience was for a young player making his debut at the tournament.

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'It was pure joy' - Finidi

The former Ajax star described the World Cup as the pinnacle of any footballer's career and revealed the excitement he felt when Nigeria arrived for their historic debut tournament in the United States.

"It is the best feeling you can have. You feel on top of the world because it is the biggest stage and all the cameras are on the players. To be opportune to play at the World Cup is pure joy, a dream come true," Finidi said via Footy Africa.

The former winger remembered being amazed by the facilities and atmosphere when Nigeria prepared for their opening matches.

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"When we got to the stadium, we looked at the pitch and just said, 'Wow'. We were fascinated. It was an unbelievable feeling. Every footballer should experience that at least once," he added.

Nigeria's 3-0 victory over Greece remains one of the defining moments of USA '94, with Finidi's goal and unusual celebration becoming part of Super Eagles folklore.

According to the former international, he never had any intention of celebrating in that manner.

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"There was no celebration planned ahead of time. When I scored, I just started running and suddenly the celebration came into my head. It wasn't planned at all," he explained.

The former Super Eagles captain admitted he was surprised when he later watched the footage.

"When I watched it back, I asked myself, 'Am I the one who did that celebration?' I couldn't believe it," he added.

Although the celebration generated mixed reactions over the years, Finidi insists he has no regrets.

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He continued, "Some people said I was mimicking a dog, and I understand that. But I didn't see it as anything bad. I wasn't hurting anyone. I was just having fun at the moment. Maybe it wasn't the best celebration, but it was what came naturally to me."

More importantly, he remains proud of the goal itself and what it meant for Nigeria.

"It is a great thing to score at the World Cup because it is not easy. No regrets at all. I am happy I scored the goal, happy that Nigeria won and happy that I made Nigerians happy that day," he concluded.

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