Super Eagles Maduka Okoye shares honest feelings amid Udinese exit rumours

Nigerian shot-stopper Maduka Okoye has reacted to the transfer buzz surrounding him.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his contentment at Udinese amid swirling transfer rumours linking him with a move away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Okoye said

In a recent interview with Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old shot-stopper stated that he is settled at Udinese, emphasising his deep appreciation for the association, its employees, and the city.

"I am really very happy at Udinese, and I really appreciate the association, all the employees, the beautiful city that has become my second home, and the people very much," Okoye stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also the peace and routine I found here. Of course, I still have goals in my career, but currently my head is completely at Udinese. I enjoy it without thinking too much about the future.

Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

“In football, things can change quickly, and if it happens, I know that the club is well positioned, and I can still earn him a nice replacement. But until then, I’m 100 per cent Udinese professional."

Acknowledging the external attention, Okoye noted that being in demand is a "good push," but deferred to his representatives, concluding, "However, I leave this to my advisors, where I am in outstanding hands with Gabriele Giuffrida and Co. That’s their part, and I have absolute confidence in their work."

Okoye’s resurgence after suspension blip

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okoye has established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Italy's top flight. During the 2025/26 Serie A season, he delivered a remarkable individual campaign, recording 10 clean sheets and conceding just 32 goals across 30 league appearances to help Udinese comfortably secure safety with a 50-point haul.

This impressive run of form is particularly inspiring given the challenging circumstances that disrupted the start of his season; Okoye was temporarily sidelined due to a suspension linked to a sports betting investigation.