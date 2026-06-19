Super Eagles Maduka Okoye shares honest feelings amid Udinese exit rumours
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his contentment at Udinese amid swirling transfer rumours linking him with a move away.
What Okoye said
In a recent interview with Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old shot-stopper stated that he is settled at Udinese, emphasising his deep appreciation for the association, its employees, and the city.
"I am really very happy at Udinese, and I really appreciate the association, all the employees, the beautiful city that has become my second home, and the people very much," Okoye stated.
Also the peace and routine I found here. Of course, I still have goals in my career, but currently my head is completely at Udinese. I enjoy it without thinking too much about the future.
“In football, things can change quickly, and if it happens, I know that the club is well positioned, and I can still earn him a nice replacement. But until then, I’m 100 per cent Udinese professional."
Acknowledging the external attention, Okoye noted that being in demand is a "good push," but deferred to his representatives, concluding, "However, I leave this to my advisors, where I am in outstanding hands with Gabriele Giuffrida and Co. That’s their part, and I have absolute confidence in their work."
Okoye’s resurgence after suspension blip
Okoye has established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Italy's top flight. During the 2025/26 Serie A season, he delivered a remarkable individual campaign, recording 10 clean sheets and conceding just 32 goals across 30 league appearances to help Udinese comfortably secure safety with a 50-point haul.
This impressive run of form is particularly inspiring given the challenging circumstances that disrupted the start of his season; Okoye was temporarily sidelined due to a suspension linked to a sports betting investigation.
The former Watford and Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper immediately reclaimed his starting spot upon his return, seamlessly producing a strong string of commanding performances, highlighted by a memorable 3-0 shutout against AC Milan at the San Siro, to successfully rebuild his reputation and justify Udinese's unwavering support through his suspension.