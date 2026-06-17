Messi is now AI — Ex-Super Eagles star explains Argentina captain's evolution

The admiration and plaudits continue to pour in for Lionel Messi after the incredible performance against Algeria.

Former Super Eagles captain and manager Sunday Oliseh has declared that Lionel Messi has completely evolved into an "AI" version of himself, marvelling at the 38-year-old's breathtaking performance in Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

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What Oliseh said

Messi delivered an absolute masterclass at the Kansas City Stadium on Wednesday, June 17, scoring a scintillating hat-trick to securely guide the reigning champions to a commanding 3-0 Group J victory over Algeria.\

The Argentine captain's incredible treble, arriving just days before his 39th birthday, officially elevated his career World Cup tally to 16 goals, tying the all-time tournament scoring record held by German legend Miroslav Klose.

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Reacting to the stunning display on his Global Football Insights platform, Oliseh stated, "This is Lionel Messi AI. There is no other way to describe this. Never in the history of football has a 38-year-old man performed as Messi did yesterday. Not only did he score three goals in an opening match, but the manner in which he scored them is remarkable."

Oliseh joined global outpouring of love for Messi

Oliseh, renowned for his own iconic shooting ability, underscored by his goal against Spain at the 1998 World Cup, further praised the sheer quality of Messi's finishes, particularly highlighting his third goal.

"A childhood friend of mine has consistently referred to Messi as the oracle for the past 15 years. Based on what I observed yesterday, I will now refer to him as the Lionel Messi AI... The way he struck the ball for the third goal, the precision, the movement," the former Ajax midfielder noted.

Oliseh's glowing tribute joined the outpouring of love and admiration from players, pundits, and fans who were left mesmerised by the maestro's enduring brilliance.

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