Stop pretending — Ronaldo snubs Pele, names Messi as GOAT

Lionel Messi has secured the endorsement of Ronaldo in the enduring GOAT debate.

Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário has settled the "Greatest of All Time" debate, boldly declaring Lionel Messi the definitive GOAT of the beautiful game.

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What Ronaldo said

Taking to social media shortly after the 38-year-old Argentine maestro delivered a breathtaking masterclass at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring a scintillating hat-trick during Argentina's commanding 3-0 Group J victory over Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium, R9 joined the stream of celebrities paying obeisance to the great performance.

"It’s time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that LIONEL MESSI IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME,” he said.

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Messi's decisive strikes, netted in the 17th, 60th, and 76th minutes, elevated his career World Cup tally to 16 goals.

In doing so, Messi officially surpassed Ronaldo's iconic mark of 15 World Cup goals and tied the all-time tournament scoring record held by Germany's Miroslav Klose (16 goals).

The weight of Ronaldo’s endorsement

The gravity of Ronaldo's declaration cannot be overstated, as "O Fenômeno" is universally revered as one of the greatest forwards in football history, having captured the FIFA World Cup twice (1994, 2002), the Copa América twice (1997, 1999), and the prestigious Ballon d'Or twice (1997, 2002).

Furthermore, as a proud Brazilian icon, Ronaldo snubbed his legendary compatriot and three-time World Cup winner Pelé (1958, 1962, 1970) to bestow the ultimate crown upon the captain of Brazil's fiercest historical rival.

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Ronaldo told the footballing world to stop pretending and face the facts, effectively validating Messi's staggering career achievements.