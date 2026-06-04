Super Eagles legend Finidi George, Rivers United survive road accident — Club confirms minor injuries
Super Eagles legend and Rivers United coach Finidi George has narrowly escaped serious harm after the team's bus was involved in a road accident on Thursday while en route to Awka for a crucial President Federation Cup fixture.
According to an official club statement released on Thursday, Rivers United's team contingent was travelling from their Port Harcourt camp to Awka, Anambra State, for their Round of 16 match against Nasarawa United.
The accident occurred along Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road on the outskirts of Port Harcourt shortly after the team departed. While details about the cause remain unclear, the club confirmed that the bus was involved in a road traffic collision.
Injuries Confirmed — But No Fatalities
Rivers United have confirmed that some players and officials sustained minor injuries in the accident. Thankfully, there have been no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported.
"All affected individuals are currently receiving appropriate medical attention and are in stable condition," the club stated.
The club's medical team is closely monitoring those involved, while management continues to assess the situation and make necessary arrangements.
Finidi George's Close Call
The involvement of Finidi George, Super Eagles legend, former African Player of the Year, and current Rivers United coach, has heightened concerns across Nigerian football.
George, who captained Nigeria to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 1994, is now tasked with guiding Rivers United in their Federation Cup campaign after losing the NPFL title to Enugu Rangers last month
Thankfully, the legendary winger appears to have escaped serious injury, according to the club's statement.
Club's Message to Fans
Rivers United emphasised that the safety, health and well-being of players and officials remain their utmost priority.
The club also thanked fans, partners and the football community for their concern, prayers and support during this difficult time.
"Further updates regarding the team's travel plans and the status of the Federation Cup fixture will be communicated in due course," the statement read.
The President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture between Rivers United and Nasarawa United now hangs in the balance. The club has not yet confirmed whether the match will proceed as scheduled or if there will be delays while the team recovers and rearranges travel.