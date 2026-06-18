‘He’s the best’ - Okoye settles goalkeeper debate between Ter Stegen, Courtois and Donnarumma
Okoye believes Donnarumma has set a new standard. The Italian has been a fixture among the world's elite for years and recently guided PSG to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in the 2024/25 season.
For Ter Stegen, the Barcelona captain has enjoyed a decorated decade in Spain, securing multiple La Liga titles and a historic treble in the 2014/15 season.
Meanwhile, Courtois has cemented his status as a big-game specialist. The Belgian’s accolades include the 2018 World Cup Golden Glove and the prestigious Yashin Trophy.
Okoye picks best goalkeeper
Following a standout season with Udinese, the Nigerian international was asked to name his top shot-stoppers.
While expressing personal admiration for Ter Stegen, Okoye asserted that the Paris Saint-Germain star is currently operating on a higher plane.
“For me, No. 1 is Ter Stegen, then Courtois and Donnarumma,” Okoye stated. “Ter Stegen is No. 1 for me because when I was a young player at Borussia Mönchengladbach, he was already playing with the U-19s, and I always looked up to him.
“But right now, I think Donnarumma is the strongest goalkeeper.” He added, “At the moment, he’s the best. He is on a different level.”
Okoye’s own career has seen a significant resurgence in Italy. The 26-year-old has successfully rebuilt his reputation at Udinese after a difficult spell at Watford, where he failed to make a single league appearance due to injuries and a lack of opportunities.
His consistent performances have also seen him reclaim his starting position for the Nigerian national team.
After losing his spot following the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Okoye has returned to the Super Eagles fold, featuring in recent friendlies against Poland and Portugal.