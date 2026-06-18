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‘He’s the best’ - Okoye settles goalkeeper debate between Ter Stegen, Courtois and Donnarumma

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:19 - 18 June 2026
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Okoye settles goalkeeper debate
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has identified Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best goalkeeper in the world, placing the Italian ahead of esteemed rivals Marc-André ter Stegen and Thibaut Courtois.
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Okoye believes Donnarumma has set a new standard. The Italian has been a fixture among the world's elite for years and recently guided PSG to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in the 2024/25 season.

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For Ter Stegen, the Barcelona captain has enjoyed a decorated decade in Spain, securing multiple La Liga titles and a historic treble in the 2014/15 season.

Meanwhile, Courtois has cemented his status as a big-game specialist. The Belgian’s accolades include the 2018 World Cup Golden Glove and the prestigious Yashin Trophy.

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Okoye picks best goalkeeper

Following a standout season with Udinese, the Nigerian international was asked to name his top shot-stoppers. 

Maduka Okoye against Portugal || Imago
Maduka Okoye against Portugal || Imago

While expressing personal admiration for Ter Stegen, Okoye asserted that the Paris Saint-Germain star is currently operating on a higher plane.

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen || Credit: Imago
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen || Credit: Imago
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“For me, No. 1 is Ter Stegen, then Courtois and Donnarumma,” Okoye stated. “Ter Stegen is No. 1 for me because when I was a young player at Borussia Mönchengladbach, he was already playing with the U-19s, and I always looked up to him. 

“But right now, I think Donnarumma is the strongest goalkeeper.” He added, “At the moment, he’s the best. He is on a different level.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma || Imago
Gianluigi Donnarumma || Imago

Okoye’s own career has seen a significant resurgence in Italy. The 26-year-old has successfully rebuilt his reputation at Udinese after a difficult spell at Watford, where he failed to make a single league appearance due to injuries and a lack of opportunities.

His consistent performances have also seen him reclaim his starting position for the Nigerian national team. 

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Thibaut Courtois (Credit: Imago)
Thibaut Courtois (Credit: Imago)

After losing his spot following the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Okoye has returned to the Super Eagles fold, featuring in recent friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

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Maduka Okoye Nigeria Gianluigi Donnarumma Marc-Andre ter Stegen Thibaut Courtois
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