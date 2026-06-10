World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigerians debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:08 - 10 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigeria debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt
Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigeria debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt - Photo: IMAGO
Maduka Okoye faces a major test in goal as Nigeria meet Portugal, with fans debating whether the Serie A shot-stopper can lock down the Super Eagles’ No. 1 shirt.
Advertisement

Maduka Okoye could be facing one of the biggest nights of his Super Eagles career when Nigeria take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their final international friendly of the window. 

Advertisement

With Stanley Nwabali unavailable and the goalkeeping debate back in focus, the Udinese stopper now has a major opportunity to strengthen his grip on Nigeria’s number one shirt.

Portugal vs Nigeria: Okoye focus

Advertisement

The conversation around Okoye has grown louder after Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Poland, where the Super Eagles conceded for the first time in three games in Europe. 

Before that, back-to-back clean sheets in the Unity Cup had given the team a confidence boost, but the late equaliser in Warsaw brought the spotlight right back onto the goalkeeper position.

Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test

Nigerians are split on what Okoye must do against Portugal. Some believe the game could be decisive in shaping the No. 1 conversation. 

One fan said: “Maduka Okoye will face one of the most potent attacks as Super Eagles play Portugal tomorrow. It will be a big test for him. His performance tomorrow will determine if he can truly be Super Eagles number 1 in the absence of Nwabali.”

Advertisement

Another supporter said they would be watching closely, adding: “All I ask is for him to fill me with that confidence that he can man the SE sticks.”

That said, not everyone believes one match should settle the debate. As one fan noted, “His performance won’t determine much. Let’s just keep our expectations down too.” 

Maduka impressed against Poland but Nigerians were not happy with the goals conceded.
Maduka impressed against Poland but Nigerians were not happy with the goals conceded.

Another reminded critics that goalkeeping “has levels,” while a different supporter defended the Serie A keeper by asking, “What again do you people really want from this guy? Gk wey dey play as no. 1 for club in Serie A.”

Advertisement

For Eric Chelle, the Portugal match is about more than just the goalkeeper. It is another chance to test his team against elite opposition, sharpen the identity he has been building since the Unity Cup and Poland games, and see how his squad responds under pressure.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is absent. || Imago

Portugal will provide a brutal measuring stick. For Okoye, it may be the kind of night that shapes how Nigerians see him for a long time. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Portugal Maduka Okoye Nigeria World Cup International Friendlies
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Calvin Bassey picks favourite to win 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey picks favourite to win 2026 World Cup
5 Key Benefits of Using a Modern Sportsbook API for Online Betting Operators
Betting Tips
10.06.2026
5 Key Benefits of Using a Modern Sportsbook API for Online Betting Operators
Nigeria's player-first sportsbook arrives just in time for football's biggest tournament, built from the Nigerian bettor outward.
Betting Tips
10.06.2026
Nigeria's player-first sportsbook arrives just in time for football's biggest tournament, built from the Nigerian bettor outward.
You are wrong! — Lionel Messi’s wife fires back at doctor's claim over World Cup winner's face
Lifestyle
10.06.2026
You are wrong! — Lionel Messi’s wife fires back at doctor's claim over World Cup winner's face
Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigeria debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigerians debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt
Rúben Dias reportedly moving on from Maya Jama split with Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior
Lifestyle
10.06.2026
Rúben Dias reportedly moving on from Maya Jama split with Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior