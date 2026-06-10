Maduka Okoye faces huge Portugal test as Nigerians debate Super Eagles goalkeeper No. 1 shirt

Maduka Okoye faces a major test in goal as Nigeria meet Portugal, with fans debating whether the Serie A shot-stopper can lock down the Super Eagles’ No. 1 shirt.

Maduka Okoye could be facing one of the biggest nights of his Super Eagles career when Nigeria take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their final international friendly of the window.

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With Stanley Nwabali unavailable and the goalkeeping debate back in focus, the Udinese stopper now has a major opportunity to strengthen his grip on Nigeria’s number one shirt.

Portugal vs Nigeria: Okoye focus

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The conversation around Okoye has grown louder after Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Poland, where the Super Eagles conceded for the first time in three games in Europe.

Before that, back-to-back clean sheets in the Unity Cup had given the team a confidence boost, but the late equaliser in Warsaw brought the spotlight right back onto the goalkeeper position.

Nigerians are split on what Okoye must do against Portugal. Some believe the game could be decisive in shaping the No. 1 conversation.

One fan said: “Maduka Okoye will face one of the most potent attacks as Super Eagles play Portugal tomorrow. It will be a big test for him. His performance tomorrow will determine if he can truly be Super Eagles number 1 in the absence of Nwabali.”

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🚨 Maduka Okoye will face one of the most potent attacks as Super Eagles🇳🇬🦅 play Portugal tomorrow.



It will be a big test for him.



His performance tomorrow will determine if he can truly be Super Eagles🇳🇬🦅 number 1 in the absence of Nwabali. pic.twitter.com/Lf7JzH4axS — MR OLAWALE QUADRI 🇳🇬 (@QualityQuadry) June 9, 2026

Another supporter said they would be watching closely, adding: “All I ask is for him to fill me with that confidence that he can man the SE sticks.”

That said, not everyone believes one match should settle the debate. As one fan noted, “His performance won’t determine much. Let’s just keep our expectations down too.”

Maduka impressed against Poland but Nigerians were not happy with the goals conceded.

Another reminded critics that goalkeeping “has levels,” while a different supporter defended the Serie A keeper by asking, “What again do you people really want from this guy? Gk wey dey play as no. 1 for club in Serie A.”

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For Eric Chelle, the Portugal match is about more than just the goalkeeper. It is another chance to test his team against elite opposition, sharpen the identity he has been building since the Unity Cup and Poland games, and see how his squad responds under pressure.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is absent. || Imago