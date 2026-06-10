Portugal vs Nigeria: Chelle’s Super Eagles seek statement performance against Ronaldo’s World Cup favourites

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are locked in and loaded to finish their high-profile European tour on an absolute high when they battle 2026 World Cup favourites Portugal in Lisbon tonight, June 10. Here is what Eric Chelle and his Eagles want to prove.

Nigeria may have missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles still have a huge chance to make a statement when they face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their final international friendly of the current window.

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With the memories of Nigeria’s painful 4-0 loss to Portugal still fresh, this meeting carries more weight than a typical exhibition match.

Portugal vs Nigeria: The Big Challenge

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Chelle has already set the tone, insisting Nigeria are not a small opponent and that his team will play with its own strengths, weaknesses, style and philosophy.

“We are not a small opponent, we come into the game with our strengths and weaknesses,” he said ahead of the match. “This is not a question of who is the best team, I’m only thinking about our style and our philosophy. It would be a great game.”

Eric Chelle wants to focus on his Super Eagles plans.

That message hints at a Super Eagles side that will not show up simply to survive. Instead, Nigeria are expected to compete bravely, try to control moments in the game and continue building the identity Chelle has been working on since the Unity Cup success and the Poland friendly.

For the Super Eagles, this is about more than revenge. It is about progress. Portugal are one of the world’s most respected national teams, packed with elite-quality players and heading into the tournament as genuine World Cup favourites.

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Coach Éric Chelle on the Portugal 🇵🇹 vs. Nigeria match:



“We are not a small opponent, we come into the game with our strengths and weaknesses. This is not a question of who is the best team, I’m only thinking about our style and our philosophy. It would be a great game” pic.twitter.com/8pRq1YdT4p — Super Eagles Supporters Club (@official_esclub) June 10, 2026

That makes the fixture a valuable test of how far Nigeria have come in recent months and how well Chelle’s ideas are beginning to take shape. What will matter most for Nigeria is not just the result, but the performance.

Fans will want to see a team that is organised, fearless and competitive against top-level opposition. A strong showing would confirm that the Super Eagles are moving in the right direction, even if Portugal’s quality makes them difficult to stop.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO

There is also a psychological layer to the match. Nigeria need nights like this to measure themselves against the best and to remind themselves what is required to return to football’s biggest stage.

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Chelle’s side has shown flashes of promise already, and Portugal offers another opportunity to prove that the rebuild is real.

Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago