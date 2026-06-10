Chelle reveals why Portugal wants Super Eagles test before facing DR Congo

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle revealed the importance of Portugal's friendly against Nigeria.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle believes Portugal's decision to face Nigeria in an international friendly is partly motivated by their desire to prepare for a World Cup group-stage clash against DR Congo.

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The two nations will meet in Leiria on Wednesday in only their second-ever senior international encounter. Their previous meeting came in 2022, when Portugal secured a convincing 4-0 victory over the Super Eagles.

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Portugal is set to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17 in a group that also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan.

The Congolese booked their place at the tournament after defeating Nigeria on penalties in a dramatic African qualifying playoff final last November.

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Chelle reveals importnace of Portugal friendly

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelle suggested that Portugal's coaching staff may view Nigeria as an ideal opponent to simulate some of the characteristics they could face against another African side.

He said, "It is not a lack of respect; we cannot compare Nigeria and DR Congo. I don't think about which team is better. I think about style and philosophy. Maybe they want to play an African team because of the intensity of the game and the physicality."

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The Franco-Malian coach pointed out that Nigeria's recent experience against DR Congo could provide useful insight for Portugal.

"This is a good opportunity for Portugal to play against us because we already played DR Congo in the World Cup qualifying playoffs and lost on penalties. So maybe they want to see how they play and understand some aspects of what they could face," he added.

Chelle also dismissed any concerns about Portugal's dominant 4-0 victory in the previous meeting between the two nations.

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Instead, he emphasised that the current Super Eagles squad is focused on continuous improvement rather than dwelling on past results.

"Four years ago we lost 4-0, but that does not mean we are scared. The most important objective is to improve in every game. We must go into the match with the right mentality and continue to develop our philosophy," he said.