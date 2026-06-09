‘We are ready to win’ - Super Eagles captain sends strong message to Ronaldo, Portugal

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi said Nigeria is ready for a major challenge against Portugal

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has described Nigeria's international friendly against Portugal as a crucial test of the team's progress under head coach Eric Chelle.

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Wilfred Ndidi in action for Nigeria || Imago

The Super Eagles will take on the European giants in Leiria on Wednesday as they continue preparations for future competitions and seek to build on their impressive form.

Nigeria heads into the encounter with confidence, having recorded four wins and two draws in their last six matches. Since Chelle's appointment in January 2025, the three-time African champions have shown remarkable consistency, suffering just one defeat in regulation time across 24 matches.

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Ndidi sends strong message to Portugal

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Ndidi acknowledged the quality within the Portuguese squad but insisted that the Super Eagles are fully prepared for the challenge.

"It will be a very good test for us. We faced the first test against Poland, and Portugal is a great team with great players as well," Ndidi said.

The former Leicester City midfielder explained that the fixture represents more than just another friendly, stressing its importance in measuring the team's development and ambitions.

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"It will be a massive test for us as a group, for our vision, for our aim as a team, and for our growth. We don't care who we are playing; even if we are playing against the biggest countries in the world, the most important thing is that as players, we are ready to win. We look forward to taking our philosophy and strategy into the game," he added.