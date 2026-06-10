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Portugal Coach labels Super Eagles ‘demanding opponent’ before Leiria clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:44 - 10 June 2026
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Portugal coach Roberto Martinez described Nigeria as a tactically flexible and demanding opponent.
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Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has described Nigeria's Super Eagles as a tactically versatile and demanding opponent ahead of Wednesday night's international friendly in Leiria.

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The Seleção will welcome the three-time African champions to the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa as part of their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal is set to face the Democratic Republic of Congo during the group stage of the tournament, and Martinez believes the encounter with Nigeria will provide valuable insight into the type of challenge his team can expect against African opposition.

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What Martinez said

Speaking to Portuguese publication Ojogo, the former Belgium manager praised the tactical flexibility of Eric Chelle's side and stressed the importance of the fixture in Portugal's World Cup preparations.

He said, "Against Nigeria, we have an opportunity to work on aspects that are similar to the strengths that Congo also has. It's a different African team, with a lot of tactical flexibility. It's a demanding opponent and another important test for our group."

While Portugal will naturally be seeking a positive result, Martinez revealed that his primary concern is ensuring his squad reaches the World Cup in peak condition.

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The Spanish tactician explained that player management and fitness remain the key priorities ahead of the tournament in North America.

"Our focus is individual, trying to recover and give minutes to the players who need it. Our first objective is to get the players on the plane to Miami prepared for the World Cup. That is the number one objective," he added.

Super Eagles looking to extend strong run

Nigeria head into the fixture with growing confidence under head coach Eric Chelle.

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The Super Eagles have enjoyed an impressive run of results in recent months and remain unbeaten in their last six matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw, where they were denied victory by a dramatic late equaliser.

For Chelle and his players, the match against Portugal represents another opportunity to measure themselves against elite opposition and continue building momentum despite missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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