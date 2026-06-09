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Wild Reactions as Super Eagles Star Tolu Arokodare Labelled ‘a Simp’ Amid Mihlali Ndamase Dating Rumours

David Ben
David Ben 09:42 - 09 June 2026
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Wild Reactions as Super Eagles Star Tolu Arokodare Labelled ‘a Simp’ Amid Mihlali Ndamase Dating Rumours
The Wolves striker found himself at the centre of online debate after fresh Monaco Grand Prix sightings with a South African influencer reignited romance speculation.
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Toluwalase "Tolu" Arokodare has become the subject of intense online discussion after being spotted alongside South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

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Photos and videos circulating on social media appeared to show the pair spending time together at the prestigious Formula One event, immediately reigniting dating rumours that have followed them since 2025.

Arokodare shared photos from the Monaco GP weekend on Instagram
Sfrican influencer Mihlali Ndamase shared photos from the Monaco GP weekend on Instagram
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While neither Arokodare nor Ndamase has publicly addressed the latest sightings, fans wasted little time sharing their opinions, with reactions ranging from support and amusement to criticism and outright mockery.

Internet reacts to dating rumours

Wolves manager opens up on Arokodare struggles
Wolevs striker Tolu Arokdare | IMAGO

Much of the online discourse centred on Arokodare himself, with some users accusing the £75k-per-week Wolves ace of being overly infatuated with the South African beauty influencer.

“It’s always Nigerian men saving these h*es. A born simp. Nigerian men can’t beat the simp allegation,” one user wrote in a viral tweet.

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Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare | Instagram

Another questioned Arokodare's focus, commenting: “Lol this guy no be serious player.”

Others used the alleged romance as an opportunity to debate dating preferences among Nigerian footballers.

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“Them no dy ever date Nigerian women, I wonder why…” another commenter wrote.

One user expressed concern over Arokodare's career, sharing a clip of his best moments and writing: "Where did this version of Tolu Arokodare go? Man was a force in Belgium, scored creative and brilliant goals for fun and even dances them off like they were nothing, but now omo! Bro we need even a better version of you! The Super Eagles need every sharp striker we can get now! Wishing you a quick and speedy form recovery! Naija baller!!!

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, with some hailing the South African influencer over their rumoured romance.

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Monaco sightings revive old romance speculation

Tolu Arokodare || Imago
Tolu Arokodare || Imago

The latest frenzy stems from rumours that first surfaced in May 2025 when Arokodare and Ndamase were linked after online interactions and reported sightings together.

Mihlali Ndamase | Instagram
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At the time, the Nigerian striker publicly denied being in a relationship with the influencer, insisting he was single and urging fans to stop connecting them romantically.

Ndamase also dismissed the speculation when it first emerged, and neither party has ever publicly confirmed a relationship. The Monaco appearance has nevertheless given fresh life to the rumours.

However, at the moment, the speculation remains exactly that — speculation. Neither Arokodare nor Ndamase has commented on the latest Monaco sightings, leaving fans to debate whether the pair are romantically involved or simply enjoying each other’s company.

Until either party addresses the rumours directly, the true nature of their relationship remains unknown.

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