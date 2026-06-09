Wild Reactions as Super Eagles Star Tolu Arokodare Labelled ‘a Simp’ Amid Mihlali Ndamase Dating Rumours

Photos and videos circulating on social media appeared to show the pair spending time together at the prestigious Formula One event, immediately reigniting dating rumours that have followed them since 2025.

Mihlali Ndamase and her new Nigerian soccer player boyfriend Tolu Orokodare are currently in Monaco; France for the Formula 1. Tolu Orokdare is captured in the attached clip wearing a white vest whilst Mihlali Ndamase is in a blue dress. pic.twitter.com/IYmWLLo3xe

One user expressed concern over Arokodare's career, sharing a clip of his best moments and writing: "Where did this version of Tolu Arokodare go? Man was a force in Belgium, scored creative and brilliant goals for fun and even dances them off like they were nothing, but now omo! Bro we need even a better version of you! The Super Eagles need every sharp striker we can get now! Wishing you a quick and speedy form recovery! Naija baller!!!