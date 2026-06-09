Former Super Eagles star names Portugal’s biggest danger men for Nigeria's clash

Former Super Eagles star has identified Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes as Portugal's key threats ahead of Nigeria's international friendly in Leiria.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has singled out Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes as the major threats Nigeria must neutralise when they face Portugal in an international friendly on Wednesday.

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Super Eagles squad || Imago

The Super Eagles will take on the European giants in Leiria as part of their preparations for future competitions, with Portugal viewed as one of the toughest opponents Nigeria has faced under head coach Eric Chelle.

Adepoju names Portugal’s biggest danger men for Nigeria's clash

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Speaking ahead of the encounter, Adepoju warned that Portugal's attacking strength revolves heavily around the experience and quality of Ronaldo and Fernandes.

"Definitely, the duo of Ronaldo and Fernandes will be a threat," Adepoju told Completesports.com.

He added, "They have always been a threat to play against due to the qualities they possess."

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Adepoju stressed that Nigeria's defenders must remain focused throughout the game if they hope to contain the Portuguese stars.

"The Super Eagles must work very hard to stop them. They are footballers like our players, so I believe Nigeria will be able to curtail them," he added.

Despite failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria heads into the match with confidence after a strong run of form.

The Super Eagles have won nine of their last 12 matches and remain unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-2 draw against Poland, extending the team's positive momentum under Chelle.

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Adepoju believes securing a victory against Portugal would further boost the team's confidence and validate the progress being made within the squad.