Portugal vs Nigeria: 3 major things to expect as Super Eagles face Ronaldo & Fernandes’ lethal Selecao
Nigerians may have missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but interest in the Super Eagles has hardly cooled.
Next week’s friendly against Portugal has become one of the most talked-about fixtures on the calendar, with fans keen to see how Eric Chelle’s men handle a side packed with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves.
For many supporters, this is not just another friendly. It is a revenge mission, a reality check and, perhaps most importantly, a measuring stick for where Nigeria really stands after that painful 4-0 loss to Portugal four years ago. If the last meeting was a lesson, this one is being viewed as an exam.
As Eric Chelle prepares his experimental squad for the ultimate test of their European tour, here are the three major things everyone is expecting from this absolute blockbuster.
1. Fans want Portugal to go full strength
The loudest demand from Nigerian supporters is simple: they want Portugal to bring out their very best side.
There is no appetite for a watered-down game or a rotated squad. Nigerians want the full show, the biggest names, the biggest challenge and the kind of match that feels like a proper international test.
As one fan put it, they want “Martinez ball vs Chelle ball,” and that tells you everything about the level of interest.
Abeg ooo👊— Naija🇳🇬 football news origin switches and more. (@NaijascoutforSE) June 5, 2026
Make Portugal 🇵🇹 Play their best side vs Nigeria 🇳🇬.
I want this to be a proper Entertaining Game.
Martinez ball⚽️ vs Chelle ball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ppi34NhUKp
2. Nigeria want a fair fight without excuses
Many fans are also admitting the truth: this will be tough, especially with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman unavailable.
Their absence means Nigeria will need to find new ways to trouble Portugal’s defence, and that makes the game even more intriguing.
Supporters are already talking about how the left side of Nigeria’s defence must be ready for Nuno Mendes’ surges, which shows that this fixture is being treated as more than a warm-up.
3. This is a status game
For a lot of Nigerians, the Portugal clash is about more than the final score. It is about proving that the Super Eagles can compete with the elite, even without every star available.
It is also why stories around Chelle’s squad-building, his fresh call-ups and his trophy ambitions have gained so much traction.
If you missed the earlier pieces, our breakdown on why Chelle wants to win a trophy with Nigeria and how he is building his squad gives useful context for this match.
Working hard 🦅 pic.twitter.com/eo4yZeIYqb— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 5, 2026
Interestingly, even rival fans are hoping Nigeria doesn't take their signature physical style too far in the heat of battle, with one fan pleading online:
“Make dem sha no break Bruno and Ronaldo leg for me or even any of their players. We need them sharp for the World Cup.”
That is what makes this fixture so gripping. It is not just about Ronaldo and Fernandes. It is about whether Nigeria can show they are closing the gap on a top European side.