‘It's not everybody that will keep’ - Nwabali reacts to Okoye taking the number-one position

Former Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has commented on Maduka Okoye's recent success as the Super Eagles' new number one, a position Nwabali held earlier this year.

Nwabali has been absent from the national team since his standout performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shortly after the tournament, Nwabali and Chippa United mutually agreed to terminate his contract, ending his four-year tenure with the club.

Despite widespread speculation linking him to clubs in South Africa and Tanzania, the goalkeeper has remained a free agent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Nwabali said

During Nigeria's recent match against Portugal, Nwabali engaged with fans in a live social media session.

When questioned about his national team situation, he offered a measured response, stating, "It's not everybody that will keep. A lot of players need to play also."

Stanley Nwabali || Imago

Nwabali's prolonged period without a club has resulted in his omission from recent Super Eagles squads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his absence, Maduka Okoye has stepped up, delivering impressive performances against both Portugal and Poland and firmly staking his claim to the starting spot.

Maduka Okoye against Portugal || Imago

Okoye's recent form has been particularly noteworthy. Against Portugal, he made several world-class saves that kept Nigeria competitive and prevented a much heavier defeat.

His confident displays suggest that coach Eric Chelle is likely to keep faith in him for the foreseeable future, making Nwabali's path back to the number one jersey a challenging one.

As the summer transfer window is now open, the former Enyimba shot-stopper will be focused on securing a new club to reignite his career and make a case for a national team return.

Advertisement