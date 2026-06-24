Advertisement

Bet of the Day: Top Betting Tips for Today’s Football Action

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 09:53 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FREE EXPERT TIPS
Advertisement
Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
20:00 WC Bosnia & Herzegovina v Qatar Home 2UP BET NOW
20:00 WC Switzerland v Canada Over 1.5 BET NOW
23:00 WC Morocco v Haiti Home 2UP BET NOW
23:00 WC Scotland v Brazil Over 1.5 BET NOW
20:15 ICE Hamar v Ellidi Home win BET NOW
21:00 VEN Caracas FC v Aragua FC Over 1.5 BET NOW
22:00 USA Northern Virginia FC v Eagle FC Away win BET NOW
22:00 VEN Zamora FC v Atletico El Vigia Home win BET NOW
Advertisement
GET FREE BETTING TIPS ON TELEGRAM
Advertisement
FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026Fifa World Cup POWER RANKINGS Matchday 2
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Ghana leapfrog England into top 10, Argentina remain No.1 after MD 2
We stopped coaches from cheating — 3 shocking truths as Infantino exposes why FIFA forced hydration breaks
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
We stopped coaches from cheating — 3 shocking truths as Infantino exposes why FIFA forced hydration breaks
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana's witch doctor frees England's Harry Kane after placing a curse on him
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana's witch doctor frees England's Harry Kane after placing a curse on him
Ibrahimovic mocks Ronaldo’s “I am back” comment
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
‘I thought he never left’ - Ibrahimovic mocks Ronaldo’s “I am back” comment
Bellingham claims he is not worthy
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
A Ghana player deserves it - Bellingham claims he is not worthy of Man of the Match award
Ghana manager furious with penalty decision
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
‘VAR went for a coffee’ - Ghana manager furious with penalty decision in draw against England