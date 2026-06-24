Credit to Ghana — Bellingham hails stubborn Black Stars after frustrating draw
Despite dominating possession from start to finish, and creating numerous scoring opportunities, including a high number of corners and shots on goal, Thomas Tuchel’s side were unable to break down a well-organised Black Stars defence.
The result left many England fans disappointed, as the team failed to convert their territorial advantage into goals.
Bellingham credits Ghana after frustrating draw
Speaking after the match, Bellingham acknowledged Ghana’s tactical discipline and fighting spirit.
“It’s one of those things that can happen,” Bellingham said via FIFA’s website.
“Credit to Ghana. They got out of the game what they played for. We couldn’t quite break them down, even with all the corners, all the possession, all the shots on goal.”
The 22-year-old, one of the more experienced players in the current England squad, also moved to calm any growing tension, insisting the dressing room remained positive.
“I’m young, but I’m still one of the experienced players in the dressing room. There’s no worries, no stress, no drama at all in there.”
The goalless draw means England have dropped two valuable points in the group stage, but remain heavy favourites against Panama in the last game.