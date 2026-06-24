Credit to Ghana — Bellingham hails stubborn Black Stars after frustrating draw

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has praised Ghana’s resilient defensive display after the Three Lions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B clash on Tuesday.

Despite dominating possession from start to finish, and creating numerous scoring opportunities, including a high number of corners and shots on goal, Thomas Tuchel’s side were unable to break down a well-organised Black Stars defence.

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The result left many England fans disappointed, as the team failed to convert their territorial advantage into goals.

Bellingham credits Ghana after frustrating draw

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Speaking after the match, Bellingham acknowledged Ghana’s tactical discipline and fighting spirit.

“It’s one of those things that can happen,” Bellingham said via FIFA’s website.

“Credit to Ghana. They got out of the game what they played for. We couldn’t quite break them down, even with all the corners, all the possession, all the shots on goal.”

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The 22-year-old, one of the more experienced players in the current England squad, also moved to calm any growing tension, insisting the dressing room remained positive.

“I’m young, but I’m still one of the experienced players in the dressing room. There’s no worries, no stress, no drama at all in there.”