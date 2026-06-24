2026 FIFA World Cup Day 12 recap: Ronaldo accepts Messi’s challenge as Ghana match Nigeria’s record

Ronaldo's Portugal and Ghana's Black Stars both delivered impressive performances in their 2nd game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo's Portugal and Ghana's Black Stars both delivered impressive performances in their 2nd game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo finally joined the 2026 FIFA World Cup party on day 12, as Ghana continued their strong start.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup action continued on day 12, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ghana grabbing the headlines for their performance.

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Ronaldo’s Portugal kicked off the day’s action with a clash against Uzbekistan before Ghana took on England in Boston later in the day.

Croatia then faced Panama in the first of the two late games before DR Congo and Colombia wrapped up day 12 action in Guadalajara.

Here’s a recap of how all the games went down.

Ronaldo matches Messi’s feat as Portugal finally get going

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Before the clash against Uzbekistan, it had not been a pleasant World Cup experience for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr star watched his long-time rival Lionel Messi score a hat-trick and a brace in his first two games, while he came under intense criticism for his performance in Portugal’s opener against DR Congo.

However, Ronaldo took the criticism in his stride and responded to his critics with a brilliant performance in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

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The former Real Madrid star matched Messi’s feat against Austria by scoring a brace against Fabio Cannavaro’s men.

It did not take long for Ronaldo to get off, as he put Portugal ahead in the sixth minute with a clean strike following a low cross from Joao Cancelo into the box.

Ronaldo celebrated the goal by letting out all his emotions with his teammates on the bench, as he became the first player to score in six FIFA World Cup competitions.

Nuno Mendes doubled Portugal’s lead with a free kick before Ronaldo then scored his second, finishing off a brilliant assist from Bruno Fernandes.

Abuvohid Nematov’s own goal in the 60th minute made it four before Rafael Leao added the icing on the cake with the fifth.

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The win gave Portugal their first win of the competition, having played a 1-1 draw in their opener against DR Congo.

Ghana frustrate England

England started their campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia but could not repeat the same performance in their second group game against Ghana.

The Three Lions were frustrated by Ghana’s defensive set-up, as they could not find a way past Benjamin Asare in goal.

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In fact, the Black Stars were the ones who came closest to winning the game after they were denied what looked like a potential penalty.

Nonetheless, Ghana made history as they became just the fourth African country after Morocco (1986 & 2022), Cameroon (1982), and Nigeria (2014) to keep a clean sheet in their first two World Cup games.

Croatia pick up first win

After losing their opener against England, Croatia faced a must-win clash against Panama, which they won, even though the performance was not great.

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Vatreni dominated right from the start but could not break down a stubborn Panama side in the first half.

However, Panama’s resilience was finally broken nine minutes after the restart, as Ante Budimir scored the only goal to give Croatia the win.

DR Congo fail to back up Portugal performance

DR Congo started their World Cup campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Portugal, but were disappointing in their second game as they lost 1-0 to Colombia.

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The Leopards were second best throughout the game and had Mpasi-Nzau to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable.

5 - Congo DR's Lionel Mpasi made five saves in the opening 20 minutes against Colombia, the first goalkeeper to record five saves in the first 20 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match since Warren Barrett for Jamaica vs. Argentina in 1998.



Busy. pic.twitter.com/QRig7rDhPT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2026

Colombia had nine shots on target but only scored one goal, thanks to Daniel Muñoz's strike in the 76th minute.