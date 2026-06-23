2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo reacts to possibly facing Messi in knockouts

Portugal's record scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, was asked about possibly facing Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has premature talks of a possible knockout-stage clash against his eternal rival Lionel Messi, insisting his sole focus remains on securing results for his nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Ronaldo said

Following Portugal's dominant 5-0 Group K victory over Uzbekistan, where the 41-year-old forward scored a brilliant brace to silence critics who accused him of derailing the team's ambitions, Ronaldo was asked about the tantalising prospect of facing the Argentine captain.

While acknowledging the magnitude of such a fixture, the five-time Ballon d'Or and UEFA Euro 2016 winner quickly swatted the question away.

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"Facing Leo Messi at the World Cup? The question doesn’t make a lot of sense… but ok. It would be top. But my focus was on today. We won, I have been able to score, we keep going together. I am happy."

The question comes just days after Messi drew worldwide praise for his record-breaking performances, indirectly intensifying the media scrutiny surrounding Ronaldo's own campaign.

Possible first-ever World Cup clash

Despite Ronaldo's reluctance to entertain the hypothetical matchup, the tournament bracket suggests a possibility that Portugal and Argentina could collide in either the Round of 16 or the Quarter-Finals.

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If the two generational icons do cross paths in North America, it would mark the first time they have ever faced each other in a FIFA World Cup match.