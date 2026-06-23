‘That’s a penalty’ — Rooney agrees as fans claim Ghana were robbed in England draw

Ghanaian fans were left furious as their team was denied a penalty against England

England legend Wayne Rooney has strongly criticised Three Lions’ defender Ezri Konsa following a highly controversial second-half incident that overshadowed England’s 0-0 World Cup draw against Ghana.

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The fortunate escape preserved a crucial point for the Three Lions but left football fans and pundits completely divided over the officiating.

Rooney questions crucial referee call against Ghana

The flashpoint occurred late in the second half of the tense Group L fixture when Ghanaian substitute Prince Kwabena Adu broke clean through on the English goal.

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Facing an imminent one-on-one, Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa lunged into a reckless, flying challenge inside the penalty box, completely wiping out the Ghanaian forward without touching the ball.

Wayne Rooney thinks Ghana should have been awarded a penalty 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/t5eX0pdDLr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 23, 2026

Despite furious protests from the Black Stars, the match officials ruled that Adu was narrowly offside just moments prior to the challenge, a hotly debated decision that nullified what would have been a certain penalty and a potential red card.

The dramatic let-up spared Thomas Tuchel’s men from a disastrous loss, but Rooney made it clear on the BBC that the referee got it wrong, saying, "I think that's a penalty. Konsa takes a huge risk. His feet are off the floor when he comes flying in and he gets the man, not the ball."

Outraged Supporters Lash Out at VAR Inaction

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The lucky escape quickly ignited intense debate over England's defensive vulnerabilities, with outraged fans taking to social media to echo Rooney's harsh post-match assessment.

À aucun moment Ezri Konsa n'a touché le ballon sur ce tacle.



On ne comprend pas que l'arbitre du match ne soit même pas allé consulter la VAR. 😳 pic.twitter.com/aSJBcaWVwX — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) June 23, 2026

Supporters flooded X with accusations of bias and poor officiating, with one fan directly writing, “Ghana was robbed!!” while another questioned the referee, adding, “At no point did Ezri Konsa touch the ball on that tackle. We just can't understand why the match referee didn't even go check the VAR.”