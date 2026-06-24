World Cup
I will continue — Lionel Messi postpones retirement on 39th birthday
The Argentine legend has continued to defy Father Time, especially at the ongoing 2026 World Cup in North America, where he has been outstanding, contributing five goals in just two games for the defending champions.
Despite persistent reports suggesting he could retire from professional football within the next year, Messi has quickly dispelled those rumours with a clear and positive message about his future.
#SaludoAlbiceleste 🇦🇷— 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 24, 2026
🔝 39 años de Lionel Messi: el hombre que cambió la historia del fútbol mundial
¡Feliz cumple, capitán! 🤍🩵
📝 https://t.co/T0ygZH3WIj pic.twitter.com/76EAczLfhp
Messi postpones retirement after red-hot World Cup form
When asked if he intends to keep playing for a few more years, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner replied:
“Yes, yes… I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates… I will keep playing.”
🚨 Do you intend to keep playing for a few more years?— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026
💭 Leo Messi: "Yes, yes... I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates... I will keep playing." pic.twitter.com/fflU21Wg1Y
At 39, Messi remains the heartbeat of Argentina, combining sublime vision, creativity, and clinical finishing that seems to improve with each passing year.
Messi chasing another World Cup?
Messi may have lost some pace and agility as he enters the twilight of a sublime career, but his performances at the World Cup so far, suggest he is still able to carry Argentina as far as possible.
A second World Cup victory would further cement his status as the greatest player of all time.
Despite the physical demands of the tournament, Messi continues to produce moments of pure genius. As long as he remains fit and motivated, Argentina’s hopes of lifting the trophy once again rest heavily on the shoulders of their eternal No.10.