'England were extremely lucky' - Former PL referee agrees Ghana were robbed in 2026 FIFA World Cup tie

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has backed claims that Ghana were denied a clear penalty against England, saying the Three Lions were “extremely lucky” to escape in their World Cup clash. His verdict on Ezri Konsa’s challenge on Prince Ado has reignited the debate over VAR’s role in the decision.

England’s high-flying start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup crashed back down to earth on Tuesday, as Thomas Tuchel’s side was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana at Boston Stadium.

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But while the headline statistics point to an agonisingly one-sided affair, a massive refereeing controversy has stolen the spotlight, with former Premier League official Mark Halsey claiming Ghana was denied a clear penalty.

Despite ruling territory with an overwhelming 79% possession and outshooting the Black Stars 19 to 2, the Three Lions lacked clinical execution in the final third.

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Yet, it was a rapid second-half break from Ghana substitute Prince Kwabena Adu that triggered the game's defining debate.

The forward raced through one-on-one toward Jordan Pickford, only to be clattered on the edge of the area following a desperate tracking challenge from England defender Ezri Konsa.

Honduran referee Said Martínez waved play on, and VAR conspicuously chose not to intervene, a choice that has left analysts stunned.

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“No Contact With the Ball” - Lucky England

Analysing the high-stakes flashpoint in a video breakdown shared by The Sun, former top-flight referee Halsey did not mince words.

He insisted that Tuchel's Three Lions escaped a major punishment that could have easily doomed their night.

“I thought England were extremely lucky not to concede a penalty in that second half," Halsey stated bluntly. "You can see again, Prince [Adu]'s gone racing through, the ball's played through to him, he's gone one-on-one with Jordan Pickford. Then we see Konsa running back, putting in a challenge, but he doesn't make no contact with the ball whatsoever."

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Halsey further dissected the mechanics of Konsa's clumsy recovery attempt, emphasising that the modern threshold for a clear foul had undoubtedly been cleared.

Former Prem referee Mark Halsey gives his verdict on two incidents during England vs Ghana 👀 @RefereeHalsey pic.twitter.com/SehiNS4iT8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 23, 2026

“What he does, he leaves the ground, he jumps into the challenge, and he catches Prince [Adu] on the knee, which brings him down," he said. "So for me, I think we were extremely lucky."

"And I was very surprised that VAR didn't recommend a review because had VAR recommended a review, I think England would have conceded a penalty and I think the Honduran official Martinez would have given a penalty.”

Frustration for Tuchel, Survival for Ghana

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The reprieve saved a point for England, but it did little to mask a sluggish offensive display. Just days after putting four goals past Croatia, England's star-studded frontline completely misfired.

Harry Kane endured a dismal evening, uncharacteristically blazing a rebound over the crossbar after substitute Nico O'Reilly headed against the woodwork late in the game.

Ghana, deploying a highly disciplined 4-1-4-1 mid-block under Carlos Queiroz, executed their defensive blueprint perfectly.

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They absorbed 87 final-third entries from England and relied heavily on clearing the lines to survive the late onslaught.