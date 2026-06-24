World Cup
'England were extremely lucky' - Former PL referee agrees Ghana were robbed in 2026 FIFA World Cup tie
England’s high-flying start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup crashed back down to earth on Tuesday, as Thomas Tuchel’s side was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana at Boston Stadium.
But while the headline statistics point to an agonisingly one-sided affair, a massive refereeing controversy has stolen the spotlight, with former Premier League official Mark Halsey claiming Ghana was denied a clear penalty.
Despite ruling territory with an overwhelming 79% possession and outshooting the Black Stars 19 to 2, the Three Lions lacked clinical execution in the final third.
Yet, it was a rapid second-half break from Ghana substitute Prince Kwabena Adu that triggered the game's defining debate.
The forward raced through one-on-one toward Jordan Pickford, only to be clattered on the edge of the area following a desperate tracking challenge from England defender Ezri Konsa.
Honduran referee Said Martínez waved play on, and VAR conspicuously chose not to intervene, a choice that has left analysts stunned.
“No Contact With the Ball” - Lucky England
Analysing the high-stakes flashpoint in a video breakdown shared by The Sun, former top-flight referee Halsey did not mince words.
He insisted that Tuchel's Three Lions escaped a major punishment that could have easily doomed their night.
“I thought England were extremely lucky not to concede a penalty in that second half," Halsey stated bluntly. "You can see again, Prince [Adu]'s gone racing through, the ball's played through to him, he's gone one-on-one with Jordan Pickford. Then we see Konsa running back, putting in a challenge, but he doesn't make no contact with the ball whatsoever."
Halsey further dissected the mechanics of Konsa's clumsy recovery attempt, emphasising that the modern threshold for a clear foul had undoubtedly been cleared.
Former Prem referee Mark Halsey gives his verdict on two incidents during England vs Ghana 👀 @RefereeHalsey pic.twitter.com/SehiNS4iT8— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 23, 2026
“What he does, he leaves the ground, he jumps into the challenge, and he catches Prince [Adu] on the knee, which brings him down," he said. "So for me, I think we were extremely lucky."
"And I was very surprised that VAR didn't recommend a review because had VAR recommended a review, I think England would have conceded a penalty and I think the Honduran official Martinez would have given a penalty.”
Frustration for Tuchel, Survival for Ghana
The reprieve saved a point for England, but it did little to mask a sluggish offensive display. Just days after putting four goals past Croatia, England's star-studded frontline completely misfired.
Harry Kane endured a dismal evening, uncharacteristically blazing a rebound over the crossbar after substitute Nico O'Reilly headed against the woodwork late in the game.
Ghana, deploying a highly disciplined 4-1-4-1 mid-block under Carlos Queiroz, executed their defensive blueprint perfectly.
They absorbed 87 final-third entries from England and relied heavily on clearing the lines to survive the late onslaught.
With the spoils shared, Group L remains on a knife-edge. England misses out on locking up the top seed early, meaning everything rests on the final matchday of the group stages.