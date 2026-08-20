The £5.5m Secret: Why Iwobi has been officially named FPL 'Must-Have' player

Fantasy Premier League experts have urged managers to snap up Fulham playmaker Alex Iwobi, citing his low £5.5m cost, spectacular pre-season form, and a highly lucrative opening fixture schedule.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers searching for the ultimate budget enabler have been handed a major transfer breakthrough.

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Official FPL Scout reports have declared that Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi is an absolute "must-have" asset for the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.

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Priced at an incredibly low bargain cost of only £5.5m, the versatile Nigerian international is being backed to become a goldmine of attacking points from the very first whistle.

Following the high-profile appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as the new Fulham head coach, analysts are thoroughly convinced that Iwobi is primed to experience a massive statistical explosion on the virtual stage.

Iwobi in his flow state.

Here are the 5 major reasons why Iwobi has been officially listed as a premier value asset for your FPL squad:

1. Chasing a Historic 156-Point Career High

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The primary reason fantasy experts are scrambling to secure Iwobi's signature is the tactical freedom he is set to enjoy under Arbeloa.

Managers are desperate to see the 30-year-old replicate his legendary form from the 2024/25 fantasy calendar, where he claimed a spectacular career-high 156 points by racking up nine goals and six assists.

Iwobi says life under the new boss no be joke.

At just £5.5m, extracting that specific level of direct offensive output offers unparalleled value that frees up vital cash to spend on premium heavyweights elsewhere.

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2. An Absolute Summer Pre-Season Masterclass

Iwobi enters the regular season as the undisputed star of Fulham's warm-up campaign, dropping consistent masterclasses that have left opposing defences completely hollowed out.

The Nigerian ace has been in spectacular form over the summer friendlies, registering an impressive tally of two goals and two assists.

Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal for Fulham.

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He kick-started his summer by supplying a crisp assist against Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli before showing his cool composure to hammer home a clinical penalty against Portuguese club Farense.

3. Domination of Premium Set-Piece Duties

What elevates Iwobi far above other budget midfielders in his price bracket is his exclusive monopoly over Fulham's set-pieces.

He carried his unplayable momentum directly into the final stretches of pre-season, netting a beautiful goal against Spanish side Malaga CF on Wednesday before delivering a majestic, pin-point corner kick that directly produced the winning goal against German outfit Stuttgart on Saturday.

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This active involvement in dead-ball scenarios guarantees a constant stream of high-value assist potential.

4. Dodging the Elite Top-Six Minefield Early On

If Iwobi successfully carries his red-hot pre-season form into the official league launch, virtual managers can profit from a remarkably generous run of opening opponents.

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Across the first three Gameweeks of the season, Fulham completely avoid all of last year’s top-six heavyweights.

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham || imago

The Cottagers are scheduled to host Chelsea and newly-promoted Sunderland at Craven Cottage, whilst navigating a highly winnable away trip to face Crystal Palace in between.

5. The Ultimate Gameweek 6-8 Promoted Club Blitz

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The crowning jewel of Fulham's calendar arrives early in autumn, offering Iwobi the perfect platform to deliver multi-goal hauls.

In Gameweeks 6 to 8, London's white-and-black army enjoy an incredible schedule where they face all three newly-promoted teams in successive, back-to-back matches.