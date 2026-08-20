Senior Man — Super Eagles star breaks silence after rare hattrick

Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf completely stole the headlines from Lionel Messi on Wednesday night, hitting a rare, breathtaking career-first MLS hat-trick to power New England Revolution past D.C. United.

A bustling Wednesday evening of Major League Soccer action was expected to be entirely dominated by global icon Lionel Messi taking the pitch for Inter Miami.

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Yet, by the final whistle, it was a spectacular Super Eagles defensive midfielder who unequivocally hijacked the global football headlines with an absolute masterclass on American soil.

Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf produced a breathtaking, historic performance to propel the New England Revolution to a comprehensive 3-0 shutout victory over D.C. United at Audi Field.

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The defensive anchor displayed rare, unplayable attacking efficiency to smash home the very first hat-trick of his professional MLS career, firmly strengthening his team's positioning in the intense Eastern Conference standings.

Alhassan Yusuf with the match ball.

Here are the talking points from a glittering night in the United States capital defined by Yusuf's brilliance, telepathic partnerships, and his post-match reaction:

Outshining Messi to Own the American Stage

While millions of global eyeballs were locked onto Florida to monitor Messi's midweek fixture, Yusuf quietly orchestrated an absolute demolition in Washington.

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Operating with a level of confidence that completely alters his reputation as a conservative midfield destroyer, the 26-year-old completely dominated the match timeline.

This explosive multi-goal display matches the incredible momentum seen from other lethal Nigerian forwards currently tearing up elite European cup competitions this month.

The Senior Man (obviously) takes home tonight's Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match ... but an honorary shout to Jack Harrison ☝️#DCvNE • @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/XHgnCv7RpA — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 20, 2026

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The Golden "Yusuf-Harrison" Telepathic Partnership

While the history books will rightly highlight Yusuf's clinical goals, the victory was made possible by an extraordinary, blossoming partnership on the pitch.

Revolution newcomer Harrison was in majestic creative form, providing the pin-point assists for all three of the Nigerian's goals.

Harrison has now sensationally aided in all four goals scored by the club since making his debut just three matches ago, proving that the Revs have uncovered a multi-million euro tactical goldmine.

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"I Was in the Right Place!" — Yusuf Breaks His Silence

Refusing to let the sudden global hype affect his professional composure, the Super Eagles star broke his silence immediately after the match to praise his teammates.

Yusuf deflected the individual praise, placing the focus entirely on the execution of the technical bench's instructions.

Reflecting on his historic evening, an ecstatic Yusuf told club media: “It all comes down to the way we played today. It was a really good team performance. We’ve had some good games, even though the result didn’t go our way in the last two games we played. Today, you can see the way we played – the gameplan and everything. I think everybody on the pitch got it right, and that’s why we got the result. We got it right today. I was in the right place and got the goals.”

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Completing the Crucial Audi Field Season Sweep

For a Revolution side that has notoriously done most of its damage inside their home stadium this season, securing all three points at Audi Field marks a massive psychological breakthrough.

The dominant performance yielded just their second official road victory of the entire 2026 campaign.

Alhassan Yusuf with the match ball.

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By keeping a clean sheet against their fellow MLS original foe, New England successfully completed a historic, highly satisfying regular-season sweep over D.C. United.

Forcing a Major Super Eagles Selection Headache

Yusuf's sudden offensive evolution is guaranteed to pour fuel on the selection debates currently raging back home in Nigeria.

Eric Chelle is focused on rebuilding the Super Eagles.

Historically utilised strictly for his ball-retrieval metrics, displaying a clinical eye for goal adds a completely new layer to his international resume.

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