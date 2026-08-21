He is a beast up front - Ajax legend in awe after Arokodare’s match-winning performance for Ajax

Nigerian international Tolu Arokodare has given Ajax manager Míchel Sánchez a selection headache following a match-winning performance in Thursday's UEFA Conference League play-off against FC Sion.

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Just two minutes after coming on, he rose to meet a deflected cross from fellow substitute Abdellah Ouazane, heading Ajax into the lead.

In the closing stages, he turned provider, slipping a well-timed pass to Davy Klaassen, who coolly chipped the goalkeeper to seal the win for the Dutch side.

Witschge calls for Arokodare to start

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Arokodare's influential display has sparked debate about his role in the team, with Ajax legend now believing the Nigerian has earned a spot in the starting lineup.

Former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder Richard Witschge was full of praise for Arokodare's game-changing contribution against Sion, highlighting the striker's aggressive movement and clinical finishing in the penalty area.

Arokodare in action for Ajax || Imago

"There is a beast up front. It is incredible how that ball reaches him; it is not easy to head it like that," Witschge commented, as reported by Ajax Show Time. "He gets in well, is sharp, and then heads it in nicely."

The former Dutch international went on to advocate for Arokodare to lead the line from the outset in future matches.

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"He deserves a starting spot, I think. I don't know how fit he is, but if he steps up, I'm afraid he'll just score 25 in the Eredivisie."

Ajax will be hoping Arokodare can leverage his physical presence and goal-scoring instincts to become a consistent force in the Eredivisie.