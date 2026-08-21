Advertisement

He is a beast up front - Ajax legend in awe after Arokodare’s match-winning performance for Ajax

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:50 - 21 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ajax legend in awe after Arokodare’s match-winning performance
Nigerian international Tolu Arokodare has given Ajax manager Míchel Sánchez a selection headache following a match-winning performance in Thursday's UEFA Conference League play-off against FC Sion.
Advertisement

The towering striker who joined the Dutch team this summer was introduced from the bench in the 72nd minute and quickly turned the tide, scoring one goal and providing an assist to lead Ajax to a 4-2 first-leg victory in Switzerland.

Advertisement

Just two minutes after coming on, he rose to meet a deflected cross from fellow substitute Abdellah Ouazane, heading Ajax into the lead.

In the closing stages, he turned provider, slipping a well-timed pass to Davy Klaassen, who coolly chipped the goalkeeper to seal the win for the Dutch side.

Witschge calls for Arokodare to start

Advertisement

Arokodare's influential display has sparked debate about his role in the team, with Ajax legend now believing the Nigerian has earned a spot in the starting lineup.

Former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder Richard Witschge was full of praise for Arokodare's game-changing contribution against Sion, highlighting the striker's aggressive movement and clinical finishing in the penalty area.

Arokodare in action for Ajax || Imago
Arokodare in action for Ajax || Imago

"There is a beast up front. It is incredible how that ball reaches him; it is not easy to head it like that," Witschge commented, as reported by Ajax Show Time. "He gets in well, is sharp, and then heads it in nicely."

The former Dutch international went on to advocate for Arokodare to lead the line from the outset in future matches.

Advertisement

"He deserves a starting spot, I think. I don't know how fit he is, but if he steps up, I'm afraid he'll just score 25 in the Eredivisie."

Ajax will be hoping Arokodare can leverage his physical presence and goal-scoring instincts to become a consistent force in the Eredivisie. 

For now, his performance has provided a compelling argument for a bigger role, but he must continue to deliver to secure a permanent place in the starting eleven.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Hull vs Manchester United Premier League preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Red Devils to make routine work of newcomers
Match Previews
21.08.2026
Hull vs Manchester United Premier League preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Red Devils to make routine work of newcomers
They plan to boycott me - Lukaku opens up on facing similar issue as Osimhen at Napoli
Football
21.08.2026
They plan to boycott me - Lukaku opens up on facing similar issue as Osimhen at Napoli
Ex-Arsenal star questions Man United's £50 million signing
Football
21.08.2026
‘I just don’t understand’ - Ex-Arsenal star questions Man United's £50 million signing
Ex-South Africa star demands CAF overhaul Women’s World Cup qualification
Football
21.08.2026
Ex-South Africa star demands CAF overhaul Women’s World Cup qualification
Ajax legend in awe after Arokodare’s match-winning performance
Super Eagles
21.08.2026
He is a beast up front - Ajax legend in awe after Arokodare’s match-winning performance for Ajax
Diomande reveals reason for Madrid move
Football
21.08.2026
‘Mourinho got up at 5 in the morning’ - Diomande reveals reason for Madrid move