Hull vs Manchester United Premier League preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Red Devils to make routine work of newcomers

Hull City's long-awaited return to the Premier League begins with a baptism of fire as they welcome Manchester United to the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are back in the top flight for the first time since 2017, having squeezed into the play-offs before beating Millwall and then Middlesbrough at Wembley to seal promotion.

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Manchester United, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a stunning turnaround in the second half of the season under Michael Carrick that saw them finish third and return to the Champions League.

History offers Hull little encouragement here — Hull have never beaten United in a Premier League match.

Hull vs Manchester United match preview

Hull's route back to the top flight was an unlikely one.

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They were tipped as relegation candidates for large parts of last season and shipped 66 goals in the Championship, the fourth-highest total in the division, yet still found a way to sneak into the play-off places and go on an unbeaten late-season run to promotion.

Jakirovic has been backed heavily in the transfer market as a result, bringing in 14 new faces over the summer, headlined by record signing Nobel Mendy.

Pre-season form has been reasonably encouraging — three wins from five, including victories over Konyaspor and Rizespor.

However, a 2-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and a goalless draw with Nice in their last two outings suggest there is still work to do defensively before facing genuine Premier League quality.

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Manchester United's pre-season, by contrast, has been a mixed bag results-wise — three wins, a draw and a loss, including a heavy 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in their final warm-up.

Yet, the underlying performances and squad depth tell a different story.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans arrive to remodel the middle of the park, while Bruno Fernandes is expected to continue pulling the strings behind a front three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

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Off the back of a third-placed finish last term, Carrick's side will view this as the perfect opportunity to make a fast start to the new campaign.

Hull vs Manchester United head-to-head

Manchester United have dominated this fixture historically.

Hull City are winless in 10 Premier League games vs United (D2 L8), the joint-most they have faced a side without winning, along with Chelsea (also D2 L8).

The Red Devils have only met Charlton Athletic (16), QPR (14) and Birmingham City (14) more often without losing.

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Manchester United have never lost in the top flight when facing a newly promoted team in their first game of the season (W9 D3), with Saturday’s tie the first instance since 2010/11 when they beat Newcastle United 3-0.

United's away form under Carrick adds further weight to the visitors' case — they have lost just once on the road since Christmas, at Newcastle.

However, only Blackpool (100%, 1/1) and Manchester United (65%, 22/34) have a better win ratio in Gameweek 1 Premier League games than Hull City, who have won 60% of their openers in the competition (3/5).

Their most recent top-flight opening game was when they beat reigning champions Leicester City in 2016/17.

Hull vs Manchester United bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Manchester United to win & Over 2.5 goals 2.40 High Goals market Both teams to score - Yes 2.00 Medium Player prop Bryan Mbuemo anytime goalscorer 2.35 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester United to win & Over 2.5 goals

Hull's defensive numbers make grim reading heading into life back in the top flight.

They conceded 66 goals in the Championship last season, the fourth-most in the division, and go into this game without regular goalkeeper Jack Butland and senior defenders Charlie Hughes and Oscar Zambrano, among a lengthy list of absentees.

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United, meanwhile, arrive off the back of a spectacular turnaround last season.

Mbeumo, Cunha and Amad Diallo give Carrick considerably more firepower than the side that stumbled to 15th two seasons ago, and a newly promoted opponent missing several first-choice defenders is exactly the kind of fixture in which that quality should tell.

Backing the visitors to win comfortably while racking up goals captures both the gulf in class and Hull's makeshift back line.

Both teams to score - Yes

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Hull are not without attacking threat of their own.

They scored seven goals across five pre-season matches, and Oliver McBurnie's physical presence combined with Liam Millar's pace on the counter gives Jakirovic's side a route to goal even against stronger opposition.

United's own away form, while much improved under Carrick, has not always been watertight — they lost to Wrexham in pre-season and were beaten 4-2 by AC Milan in their final warm-up, suggesting there are still occasional defensive lapses to exploit.

With United expected to press for goals throughout and Hull likely to find at least one opening on the break or from a set piece, both teams finding the net looks a sensible price.

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Bryan Mbeumo anytime goalscorer

Bryan Mbeumo has had a year with the Red Devils and successfully transferred his goalscoring antics from Brentford to Old Trafford, and he will be tasked with finding pockets of space against a Hull defence low on Premier League experience.

With Sesko still working his way back from injury, Mbeumo should be deployed up front, and the Cameroon international's movement and finishing ability should make him a persistent threat throughout.

Against a Tigers side missing several defensive options, backing Mbeumo to get on the scoresheet looks a smart route into this game.

Hull vs Manchester United team news

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Hull have a lengthy injury list to contend with as they prepare for their top-flight return.

Jack Butland, Charlie Hughes, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Matty Jacob and striker Joe Gelhardt are all set to miss out, while Cody Drameh and Hidemasa Morita will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Sergej Jakirovic is expected to hand debuts to several of his 14 summer signings, including record arrival Nobel Mendy.

Like his counterpart in the Hull City dugout, Michael Carrick has a few pressing issues to worry about ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium.

Matthijs de Ligt remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a lower back complaint, while Mason Mount is a short-term absentee.

Manuel Ugarte will also miss most of the 2026/27 season due to a knee injury.

Senne Lammens is an automatic pick between the sticks, behind a backline featuring Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, and Luke Shaw.

As for the midfield unit, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos will pair up in the double pivot, with Kobbie Mainoo an option off the bench.

Bruno Fernandes will reprise the no. 10 role, with Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo being the two wide attackers.

Finally, Bryan Mbeumo will spearhead the Manchester United attack, with Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko as backup players.

Hull vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Hull City predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Ajayi, Giles; Crooks, Slater; Belloumi, Mendy, Millar; McBurnie

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dorgu; Mainoo, Tielemans; Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

Hull vs Manchester United prediction

Hull will be roared on by a raucous MKM Stadium crowd desperate to see their side compete on their long-awaited return to the top flight, and Jakirovic's men will not be short of effort or organisation.

However, with several defensive absentees to contend with and a Manchester United side that looks considerably sharper in attack than the version that stumbled through Amorim's first season, the class gap should prove decisive.

Expect the visitors to make home advantage count for little on the opening weekend.