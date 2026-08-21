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They plan to boycott me - Lukaku opens up on facing similar issue as Osimhen at Napoli

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:06 - 21 August 2026
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Romelu Lukaku has launched a scathing attack on his former club Napoli, accusing them of attempting to sabotage his career by spreading false information.
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The Belgian striker, who recently joined Turkish side Fenerbahce, described the past year as the most challenging period of his professional life.

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The striker's last season with the club was derailed by a severe thigh injury sustained in a pre-season friendly in August 2025, leading to multiple setbacks.

The attacker faced a similar situation to that of Victor Osimhen, who had an issue with the club before leaving for Galatasaray.

Lukaku on Napoli’s allegation 

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Lukaku did not mince words when discussing his final months in Italy, suggesting that Napoli officials actively worked to tarnish his reputation to facilitate his exit. 

The 33-year-old believes the club deliberately manipulated the narrative surrounding his physical condition. "It was the worst year of my life," Lukaku confessed to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws

Fenerbahce signs Lukaku || X
Fenerbahce signs Lukaku || X

"I chose to leave Napoli because I heard things and decisions were already being made… The claim that I was not fit was simply not true. They probably said that in Italy to boycott me, but I am 100 per cent match-fit."

The striker's relationship with the Partenopei soured dramatically after a stellar debut season. Having joined from Chelsea in 2024 for €30 million, Lukaku was instrumental in leading Napoli to their fourth-ever Serie A title. 

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However, the thigh injury limited him to just seven appearances and a single goal in the 2025-26 campaign.

Osimhen also had similar issues with Napoli, with the club isolating him before going out on loan to Galatasaray.

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