Lukaku makes World Cup history as Belgium smash co-hosts USA
The former Chelsea man became the first player in history to score as a substitute in four different matches, adding a late fourth as Belgium swept aside co-hosts USA 4-1 in Seattle to advance to the quarterfinals.
Charles De Ketelaere was the star of the show, bagging a brace either side of Malik Tillman's brief equaliser, before Hans Vanaken capitalised on a calamitous goalkeeping error from Matt Freese to put the result beyond doubt.
4 - Romelu Lukaku is the first player to score as a substitute in four different FIFA World Cup matches.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2026
Super. pic.twitter.com/cBmt8td6eP
Lukaku, introduced from the bench as he has been throughout this tournament, piled on the misery with a clinical finish in stoppage time.
The 32-year-old has made 16 appearances across World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), scoring his first WC goal as a sub vs USA in 2014 extra time.
3 - Romelu Lukaku in his last three World Cup matches— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2026
vs New Zealand: 1 shot, 1 goal ⚽
vs Senegal: 1 shot, 1 goal ⚽
vs USA: 1 shot, 1 goal ⚽
Audacious. pic.twitter.com/FVf707HDkL
The Red Devils now face Spain in Los Angeles on Friday, after the Spaniards edged Portugal 1-0 in what proved to be the final game of Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career.