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Lukaku makes World Cup history as Belgium smash co-hosts USA

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 04:13 - 07 July 2026
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Romelu Lukaku wrote his name in the history books as Belgium defeated the USA 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
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The former Chelsea man became the first player in history to score as a substitute in four different matches, adding a late fourth as Belgium swept aside co-hosts USA 4-1 in Seattle to advance to the quarterfinals.

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Charles De Ketelaere was the star of the show, bagging a brace either side of Malik Tillman's brief equaliser, before Hans Vanaken capitalised on a calamitous goalkeeping error from Matt Freese to put the result beyond doubt.

Lukaku, introduced from the bench as he has been throughout this tournament, piled on the misery with a clinical finish in stoppage time.

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The 32-year-old has made 16 appearances across World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), scoring his first WC goal as a sub vs USA in 2014 extra time.

The Red Devils now face Spain in Los Angeles on Friday, after the Spaniards edged Portugal 1-0 in what proved to be the final game of Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career.

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