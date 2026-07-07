Lukaku makes World Cup history as Belgium smash co-hosts USA

Romelu Lukaku wrote his name in the history books as Belgium defeated the USA 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The former Chelsea man became the first player in history to score as a substitute in four different matches, adding a late fourth as Belgium swept aside co-hosts USA 4-1 in Seattle to advance to the quarterfinals.

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Charles De Ketelaere was the star of the show, bagging a brace either side of Malik Tillman's brief equaliser, before Hans Vanaken capitalised on a calamitous goalkeeping error from Matt Freese to put the result beyond doubt.

4 - Romelu Lukaku is the first player to score as a substitute in four different FIFA World Cup matches.



Super. pic.twitter.com/cBmt8td6eP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2026

Lukaku, introduced from the bench as he has been throughout this tournament, piled on the misery with a clinical finish in stoppage time.

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The 32-year-old has made 16 appearances across World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), scoring his first WC goal as a sub vs USA in 2014 extra time.

3 - Romelu Lukaku in his last three World Cup matches



vs New Zealand: 1 shot, 1 goal ⚽

vs Senegal: 1 shot, 1 goal ⚽

vs USA: 1 shot, 1 goal ⚽



Audacious. pic.twitter.com/FVf707HDkL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2026