Switzerland vs Colombia 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Cagey affair expected in Vancouver

Switzerland are set to face Colombia in the round of 16 at Vancouver's BC Place on Tuesday as the 2026 World Cup continues to heat up.

The Swiss have cleared the group phase at multiple recent tournaments yet keep falling at the last-16 hurdle, last reaching the last eight in their 1954 home tournament.

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Colombia, whose best finish remains the quarter-final run in Brazil in 2014, are aiming to go beyond the Round of 16 for just the second time in their history and have conceded just one goal across their four World Cup matches this summer.

The knockout stage offers no second chances: one side’s tournament ends in Vancouver, and the other earns the right to dream bigger.

Switzerland vs Colombia match preview

The 2026 World Cup round of 16 concludes with Switzerland taking on Colombia in Vancouver, with both sides seeking to earn a rare quarter-final appearance.

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Murat Yakin's Switzerland kicked off their World Cup in lacklustre fashion with a 1-1 draw against Qatar, but they have since found their feet and head into this match looking for a fourth win on the bounce.

The A-Team followed up their disappointing opening stalemate by thrashing Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 before beating co-hosts Canada 2-1 to emerge from Group B as winners.

A maiden knockout win in this competition (2-0 over Algeria in the round of 32) since 1938 extended their unbeaten run to seven matches (W4, D3).

Another solid start could see Murat Yakin’s side grow in confidence as they target unprecedented back-to-back World Cup knockout wins and a first quarter-final appearance since 1954.

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Meanwhile, Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia will be raring to go on Tuesday after an impressive run of five wins and one draw across their last six outings.

Colombia broke down Ghana’s low block to win their first knockout game 1-0 and keep a third consecutive clean sheet in this competition.

Only Mexico and Spain had kept more (four) before the start of this round.

However, given that they’ve only won one of their last three World Cup round-of-16 games, there’s a pressing need for more precision in front of goal if they’re to reach their first quarter-final since 2014.

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Switzerland vs Colombia head-to-head

The two sides have met four times in total, with Colombia holding the edge on the World Cup stage.

Colombia defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a group match at USA '94, and also won their last meeting, a 3-1 friendly in 2007.

Of the four meetings, Colombia have won two (including that 1994 World Cup result), Switzerland have won one – a 3-2 victory in the 1991 Miami Cup – and one match ended in a 2-2 draw in 1985.

However, Colombia are winless in three games against European opponents in 2026 (D1, L2).

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Switzerland vs Colombia bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Colombia to win 2.32 High BTTS Both teams to score – No 1.86 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.61 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Colombia to qualify

These sides are closely matched.

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Colombia are only six places ahead in the latest world rankings, but they are on a six-game undefeated run with five wins and just two defeats in their last 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the Red Crosses are unbeaten in their last seven, winning four, drawing three and losing only to Germany in their previous 10 outings.

The last time these sides met at a World Cup was on North American soil in 1994. Colombia won that one 2-0, which turned out to be their only victory in the group as they crashed out in last place.

The stakes are much higher this time around, which is why we expect the Colombians to grab a narrow win to qualify for the quarter-final.

Both teams to score – No

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Both teams have built their recent success on being defensively tight.

Switzerland have been solid at this tournament, only conceding goals beyond the 50th minute. Having scored nine times already in North America, they will back themselves to breach the Colombian defence.

However, Lorenzo’s men have been almost impenetrable since the World Cup kicked off, conceding only once and recording three clean sheets on the bounce.

Also, they’ve not shipped a goal in four of the last five internationals, which points towards another close encounter here.

The concern for the South Americans is their lack of efficiency in front of goal. They’ve recorded 20+ shots across their last three fixtures, but with an average xG of 0.08.

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They need to be more clinical in the final third, while maintaining their defensive discipline.

Four of Colombia’s last five matches saw just one or no teams score. That is likely to be the outcome here.

Under 2.5 goals

This has the makings of a tight affair, with Colombia in particular using their prowess at the back as the cornerstone of their success so far, conceding only once in their four matches.

All but one of their games have been decided by a goal or less, including a tense 1-0 victory over Ghana in the Round of 32, and three out of four have seen two goals or fewer.

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Two out of Switzerland's four games have also seen under 2.5 goals, and they are likely to struggle against a stubborn Colombian defence.

Expect a low-scoring affair in Vancouver between two teams that look difficult to separate.

Switzerland vs Colombia team news

Switzerland are concerned about midfielder Michel Aebischer, who has been training individually in a bid to be fit as soon as possible following a muscle injury.

Likewise, there are doubts regarding Stuttgart centre-back Luca Jaquez, who has also been training away from the main group due to a muscle issue.

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If neither are available, then Yakin should start Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler in a double pivot behind Johan Manzambi, with Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi looking set to operate at the heart of the Swiss defence.

As for Colombia, they are missing striker Jhon Cordoba, who has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a hamstring strain in the opening stages against Ghana.

However, Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez came on as a substitute for the 39-year-old that day and assisted the winner, so expect to see him start on Tuesday.

Switzerland vs Colombia predicted lineups

Switzerland predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

Colombia predicted XI (4-3-3)

Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz

Switzerland vs Colombia prediction

Switzerland have improved as the World Cup has progressed, but they will face their toughest test yet up against a dynamic Colombia frontline.

However, if the South American side can find space and free talisman Luis Diaz out wide, then they could come out on top in a narrow contest.