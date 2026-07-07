Euros worth same as FIFA World Cup — Ronaldo reminds fans of his achievement after Spain defeat

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo reminded detractors of his achievements for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to bow out quietly following Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, forcefully defending his international legacy and equating his European Championship medal to global glory.

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The 41-year-old forward saw his World Cup career come to an end on Monday. Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in their round-of-16 clash at the Dallas Stadium in Texas.

The Iberian derby remained tightly contested until stoppage time. In the 91st minute, Spain midfielder Mikel Merino received a pass from Ferran Torres and drove a low strike past goalkeeper Diogo Costa to seal the victory.

What Ronaldo said

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Knowing his career will end without the sport's ultimate prize, the veteran forward used his post-match press conference to push back against his detractors and emphasise his unprecedented contributions.

"I leave with clear conscience, having given my best to Portugal. Tomorrow will be a new day, and life will go on," Ronaldo told reporters.

He went further by elevating his continental achievements to the absolute pinnacle of the sport.

"The best title I won with Portugal is the Euros. Honestly, for me, Euro 2016 is worth like winning the World Cup," he stated.

Ending an unsuccessful history

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Before Ronaldo's era, Portugal had been perennial underachievers. The former Real Madrid ace completely changed that narrative.

He delivered the nation's first major trophy at the 2016 UEFA European Championship, overcoming France 1-0 in the final thanks to Éder's 109th-minute strike.