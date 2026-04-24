Arsenal’s title hopes get huge boost as Arteta, Howe give injury updates

The Gunners have been given multiple injury boosts from their and the enemy's camps ahead of their title-defining Premier League tie against Newcastle

Arsenal FC have received a timely lift in their Premier League title charge ahead of a crucial clash with Newcastle United.

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With the race finely poised alongside Manchester City, key injury updates from both camps could prove decisive.

Saka return lifts Arsenal ahead of crunch clash

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka is set to return to the matchday squad, providing a major boost as Arsenal enter a must-win stretch with just five games remaining, saying, “Bukayo is probably going to be in the squad, so good news.”

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The winger has endured a difficult spell with fitness issues but has now returned to training and is expected to play a part against Newcastle. Arteta expressed confidence that Saka’s return could reignite Arsenal’s attack at a crucial stage of the season.

“We have given him some time because it was a moment where he was struggling to sustain the performances because he was not comfortable at all. “He’s had the right treatment, the right space… now he’s in the most important part of the season and he’s back with us,” Arteta explained

There was also positive news regarding Riccardo Calafiori, who is likely to be included in the squad after injury. However, Jurrien Timber remains sidelined and will not feature.

Newcastle suffer Gordon blow before Emirates test

While Arsenal are boosted by returning players, Newcastle will be without one of their key men. Anthony Gordon has been ruled out due to a persistent hip injury, dealing a blow to Eddie Howe’s side.

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The winger has not trained this week after experiencing discomfort during their defeat to Crystal Palace, and he will now miss a second consecutive match. Despite speculation linking his absence to transfer rumours, reports confirm the injury is genuine.

Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers this season, contributing 17 goals and five assists across all competitions. His absence will be keenly felt as the Magpies attempt to upset Arsenal’s title ambitions.

With Newcastle sitting well outside the Champions League places, there are also growing concerns about the club’s financial situation, with interest from clubs like Bayern Munich potentially forcing a big decision in the summer.