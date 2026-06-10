‘The age isn't a problem’ - Almeida backs Ronaldo to "make a difference" at 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo may be approaching his 41st birthday by the time the next World Cup kicks off, but former Portugal teammate Hugo Almeida is confident the superstar's age will be no barrier to success.

As the Selecao look ahead to the tournament in North America, debate continues over Ronaldo's role and longevity.

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However, Almeida, who played alongside the Al-Nassr forward in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, has dismissed any concerns about his former captain being past his best.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to face Nigeria in their final preparation for the World Cup.

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Almeida backs Ronaldo

Almeida believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be in prime condition to lead the line for his country in 2026.

"The age isn't a problem. Today we see many players at 39, 40, 41 years old arriving in great shape," Almeida told Lusa.

"Ronaldo prepares himself better and better, and it is the competition that is missing from his curriculum and which he has been chasing for a long time. I believe he will arrive in good form."

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) || Imago

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Almeida acknowledged that while Ronaldo's explosive pace from his younger years has naturally diminished, his footballing intelligence and experience are now his greatest assets.

The former Werder Bremen striker emphasised that fans should appreciate the evolution of the Portuguese icon's game.

"Now, we cannot expect a Ronaldo as loose as when he was 20 or 30 years old, but he is very experienced, the best of all time, and he makes the difference, without a doubt," Almeida added.