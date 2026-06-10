Show him respect — 41-year-old Ronaldo backed to lead Portugal to glory

Former Portugal midfielder Maniche has strongly backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s inclusion in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, insisting the 41-year-old can still deliver.

Ronaldo is set to appear in a record-extending sixth World Cup, continuing his remarkable international career while playing club football for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains the all-time leading goalscorer in football history with 973 goals.

Maniche backs Ronaldo to star for Portugal at World Cup

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In an exclusive interview with Flash Score, Maniche made a passionate case for his former teammate:

“In my opinion, Cristiano Ronaldo must play. As long as he possesses the desire and ambition to represent the national team, he should continue to do so.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) || Imago

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

"He is an exceptional player. While it is true that he may not have the same physical vitality as he did 20 years ago, he still compels opponents to remain vigilant and creates opportunities for his teammates."

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“We must show respect, and I believe there is often a lack of intellectual honesty in discussions about him.

"He continues to be a reference point and remains significant for the national team. I do not see any other striker who surpasses him. Ultimately, it is the coach’s responsibility to manage the team effectively.”