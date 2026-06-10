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‘Missing out is incredibly sad’ - Ndidi reveals Super Eagles' path to redemption after World Cup failure

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:09 - 10 June 2026
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Ndidi reveals Super Eagles' path to redemption
Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has voiced the team's profound disappointment over their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, outlining their strategy to move past the setback.
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The three-time African champions failed to emerge from a qualifying group that featured South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Rwanda, marking their second consecutive time missing the World Cup.

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For a nation renowned for its footballing talent, the failure to secure a spot among Africa's representatives is a significant blow. 

With the tournament's start imminent, the weight of their absence is being felt across the country.

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What Ndidi said

Speaking ahead of a friendly match against Portugal, Ndidi acknowledged the lingering pain of not qualifying. 

The Beşiktaş midfielder stressed that the team is now determined to win back the support of their fans by focusing on future success and consistent performances.

"Missing out on the World Cup is really, really sad; everyone knows that," Ndidi stated. "But, as I said earlier, the aim is not to dwell on what we’ve missed, but to look forward to the future and what we can achieve together as a team."

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He emphasised a shift in mentality, with the squad now concentrating on upcoming challenges and ensuring such a disappointment is not repeated.

"Yes, not qualifying for this World Cup was very painful, but we are now focused on what lies ahead," he continued. 

Wilfred Ndidi in action for Super Eagles || imago
Wilfred Ndidi in action for Super Eagles || imago

"Our philosophy and our target are to keep improving to ensure this doesn't happen again. We want to qualify for every tournament and win every game, which is vital. The group is very focused."

Ndidi admitted the difficulty of the situation, given Nigeria's footballing stature, but reiterated the need to look forward.

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"It is difficult, given our stature as a nation. Missing out is incredibly sad, but we have to move on. This is in the past. We wish the teams competing the best of luck, but for us, our focus is entirely on succeeding in the next competition."

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