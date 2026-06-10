‘We did not accept’ - Trabzonspor chief confirms €20 Million bid rejected for Paul Onuachu

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Doğan has confirmed the club has turned down a substantial offer for Nigerian international Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has become a prime target for several clubs this summer, with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli reportedly leading the chase.

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They are said to be considering the Nigerian as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, who may be eyeing a return to European football.

The 30-year-old forward enjoyed a sensational 2023-24 season with the Turkish club, finding the back of the net 17 times and providing four assists in just 25 appearances across all competitions.

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Trabzonspor reject bid for Onuachu

Following intense transfer speculations, Trabzonspor's leadership have made their position clear on their star player.

In a recent interview, President Doğan revealed that a significant bid for the Super Eagles star had already been rejected.

"An offer of close to €20 million came for Paul Onuachu; we did not accept," Doğan stated, as reported by Turkish outlet Fanatik. "There is an offer for Paul Onuachu, but he loves the club and does not intend to leave."

Paul Onuachu draws interest from Saudi Pro League club

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His impressive form earned him a share of the Süper Lig Golden Boot, an award he won alongside Mauro Icardi and Edin Džeko.

Onuachu's spectacular overhead kick against Konyaspor was also named the league's Goal of the Season.

For now, Onuachu remains a Trabzonspor player, and both the club and the player appear content with the current situation.

Paul Onuachu celebrates for Trabzonspor. || Imago

However, with the transfer window open, further developments regarding his future are expected in the coming weeks.

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