2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino claims expanded edition 'Bigger than anything ever seen' after shattering 32-year attendance record

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup still in its group stage, cumulative attendance is on course to smash the 1994 USA record.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has boldly declared the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the "most successful event in history," following a staggering wave of ticket sales that has completely obliterated a 32-year-old tournament record.

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Speaking to the media in New York, a jubilant Infantino could not hide his delight at how the expanded 48-team tournament has unfolded across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, pointing to packed arenas, festive urban atmospheres, and a massive demographic shift in the stands.

“It’s incredible. Bigger than anything the world has ever seen – not just any soccer or football event – but any event in any way. It’s the most successful event in history,” Infantino said. “Stadiums are full, cities are full, the ambience is great. We have many families, many children, many women in the stadium, and this is really beautiful.”

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The support at FIFA Fan Festivals across Canada, Mexico and the United States just keeps growing! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hs3Hh2pupg — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 22, 2026

2026 FIFA World Cup: Shattering the Ghost of 1994

For over three decades, the 1994 World Cup in the United States held an iron-clad grip on the tournament's attendance records. However, the 2026 edition is currently on pace to completely rewrite the history books.

Just 44 matches into the newly expanded 104-game schedule, total attendance has already skyrocketed to an astonishing 2,851,010 spectators.

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Boasting a nearly perfect 99.6% stadium occupancy rate, matches are currently averaging 64,796 fans per game.

The previous single-day cumulative attendance record of 277,07, which had stood untouched since June 28, 1994, was recently broken twice in less than a week.

The new historical high-water mark was officially locked in on Tuesday, with a massive 288,007 spectators packing out stadiums across the four scheduled fixtures.

Defending the Product

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The booming attendance figures arrive at a crucial time for FIFA, as the governing body navigates heavy logistical scrutiny.

Infantino used the media appearance to double down on his defence of the heavily criticised mandatory water breaks implemented at the 22nd and 67th minutes of every match, reinforcing that player safety and sporting integrity will not be compromised for entertainment.

He noted that the brief mid-half breathers are precisely what has allowed players to maintain a high-intensity, thrilling style of football despite the taxing summer heat.

Queiroz celebrating with his Ghanian players || imago

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"I’m very, very grateful to all the fans who come to the stadiums, who go to the Fan [Festivals]," Infantino concluded, shifting the focus back to the global celebration.