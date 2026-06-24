We stopped coaches from cheating — 3 shocking truths as Infantino exposes why FIFA forced hydration breaks

President Gianni Infantino said FIFA earns no extra revenue from the breaks and warned that critics are ignoring the clear sporting reasons behind them.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hit back aggressively against widespread accusations that the newly introduced, mandatory 2026 FIFA World Cup hydration breaks are a thinly veiled corporate cash grab.

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Pulse Sports reports that the FIFA President has used a defiant press briefing to break down the exact logistics behind the tournament's most criticised rule.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, mandatory three-minute hydration breaks have been hardcoded into all matches at the 2026 expanded 48-team tournament.

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The pauses occur strictly during the 22nd and 67th minutes of play, with the exact time lost tacked onto the end of each respective half as stoppage time.

FIFA president Giani Infantino | IMAGO

The radical protocol has drawn heavy criticism from managers, players, and fans alike. Many have voiced anger over the disruption of match momentum, particularly when breaks are called inside climate-controlled or covered venues like Atlanta Stadium.

Critics also point to broadcasters instantly cutting to lucrative full-screen commercial slots during the timeouts—with networks estimated to bring in anywhere from $250 million to $500 million in fresh ad revenue.

"It interrupts and changes the identity of the football match"



Thomas Tuchel shares his thoughts on the hydration breaks taking place at the World Cup 🥵 pic.twitter.com/fRxKCh23SV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 23, 2026

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However, in an official statement released by FIFA, Infantino aggressively tackled the narrative, exposing three critical realities that fans and media are getting wrong.

1. FIFA Makes "Zero" Extra Money From the Ads

The primary conspiracy surrounding the rule change is that FIFA engineered these mid-half breaks to create dedicated television advertising blocks, mimicking American sports formats.

Infantino categorically rejected this, revealing that the financial beneficiaries are the networks, not the governing body.

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“There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance," Infantino explained. "So, this is not a financial issue for us. For us, it is purely a sporting matter. Broadcasters maybe, they make, they generate more. I don't know, that's great for them. But for us, we make zero additional revenues.”

Because FIFA locked in its global television rights contracts years before implementing this tournament regulation, the organisation gains absolutely nothing from the mid-game commercial slots.

2. The Breaks Are For Tactical Fairness

Many critics have asked why water breaks are being called systematically, even when matches are played in cool temperatures or enclosed, air-conditioned domes.

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Infantino exposed a hidden sporting truth behind the rule: it was designed to eliminate tactical inequality.

If breaks were only called on an ad-hoc basis during hot matches, managers playing in warmer locations would receive a sudden, mid-game tactical timeout to adjust their squads, while managers playing in cooler stadiums would be denied that same coaching luxury.

“What matters even more to us is ensuring that all teams, in every match, are playing under the same conditions," Infantino said. "And it’s very difficult to accept that a coach might have the opportunity to influence a match by making adjustments simply because it’s hotter, while in another match, where the temperature is slightly lower, the same coach doesn’t have the same opportunity. We want to ensure equal conditions for everyone.”

SIX games coming up today 🤩#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2026

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3. The Stoppages Are Fueling the Tournament's Breakneck Intensity

While fans have booed the interruptions for killing game momentum, Infantino argues that the numbers tell a completely different story.

Rather than slowing the game down, the FIFA chief exposed that giving world-class athletes a brief, three-minute reprieve is the exact reason why the 2026 World Cup has seen unprecedented levels of late-game attacking output.

"We've never seen 90 minutes in a tournament like this played in such an intensity," Infantino pointed out. "Until the last seconds of the match, players attack, and so on. And maybe—maybe not—but maybe it’s also thanks to this little break that the players have, and after they can come back on the field and show what they can do.”

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What's Next for the Rule?

Despite Infantino's fierce defence, the backlash from elite managers remains severe. England's Thomas Tuchel complained that the rule "interrupts and changes the identity of the football match," while Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa lamented that dividing a continuous game into short quarters strips football of its core characteristic.