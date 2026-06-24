2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana's witch doctor frees England's Harry Kane after placing a curse on him

A Ghanaian spiritualist, who claimed to curse Harry Kane had revealed that he had lifted the spiritual tie he placed on England's captain.

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has claimed that he has lifted a spiritual "tie" he allegedly placed on England captain Harry Kane following Ghana's goalless draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Black Stars produced a disciplined defensive performance to secure a valuable 0-0 result against the Three Lions in their Group L encounter on Tuesday.

England dominated possession throughout the match and created several opportunities, but Kane struggled to make a decisive impact and missed a late chance that could have secured victory for his side.

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Bonsam Claims responsibility

Before the match, Bonsam publicly stated that he intended to use spiritual means to prevent Kane from influencing the game.

Following the draw, the self-proclaimed traditional priest released another video in which he claimed to have lifted the alleged spiritual restriction.

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In the video, Bonsam declared that he was now releasing Kane so the striker could score in England's next fixture.

He repeatedly referred to Kane as a friend and insisted that his actions were only intended to help Ghana during their World Cup encounter.

Bonsam said, “When you talk about spiritual work, I’m the most powerful spiritualist in the world. You see Harry Kane, I tie him. Now I’m going to release Harry Kane so that next match with their opponent he can score.”

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“I tie him with this one. Harry Kane, I’m releasing you. So don’t be offended with you, we are friends, you understand Harry Kane.”

🇬🇭“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world. I am now going to release Harry Kane so that he can score in England’s next match.”



— Nana Kwaku Bonsam said as he claimed to have spiritually tied England captain Harry Kane before now “releasing” him. pic.twitter.com/YYO1fTZ6mt — we love ghana (@weloveghana042) June 24, 2026

“So that next match, you can score. You understand? I need this one too. So next. I bought them. I came here to this. I want to lose Harry. I’m releasing you. You understand?”

“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world. Now I am going to release Harry Kane so that in his next match he can score a goal. Harry, I will come and visit you, okay? We are brothers. I love you so much.”

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Who Is Nana Kwaku Bonsam?

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, born Stephen Osei Mensah, is one of Ghana's most well-known and controversial traditional spiritualists.

Based in Ghana's Ashanti Region, he has built a reputation for making high-profile claims involving football, politics, and public figures.

Over the years, Bonsam has frequently claimed that traditional spiritual practices have influenced major football matches and player performances.

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He gained international attention during the 2014 FIFA World Cup after making similar claims involving Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the off-field controversy, both Ghana and England remain focused on securing qualification for the knockout stage.